How Does D’Angelo Russell Envision His Fit With Rudy Gobert?

On today’s episode of the Dane Moore NBA Podcast, Dane is joined in-studio by Minnesota Timberwolves starting guard D’Angelo Russell.

The early parts of the conversation cover the changes to the Wolves roster and organization this offseason — from the Rudy Gobert trade, to how this roster might fit together from a basketball standpoint and to the status of Russell being in a contract year.

Other topics include:

— Russell’s view on the fit of All-NBA centers Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns

— The nature of having four serious offensive weapons in the starting lineup and how they fit alongside one another

— The lack of continuity Russell has had in his career, the value he sees in being in one place for an extended period of time, and how structure can alter a player’s floor and ceiling.

— What he learned from his time with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors

— What does playing in a contract year look like? Does D-Lo want to stay in Minnesota long-term?

— Reflecting on the first-round playoff loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

— Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch’s style of coaching and the brand of basketball he wants his team to play

— The emergence of Seattle natives Jaden McDaniels and Jaylen Nowell. Why is Russell so confident in them and what has he told them throughout his time as their teammate?

— How might a loaded Western Conference shake out and what challenges does it present?

— The excitement surrounding the 2022-23 Timberwolves squad. Can Minneapolis support the team for the full season like it did in last season’s playoffs?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

