How Does D’Angelo Russell Envision His Fit With Rudy Gobert?

On today’s episode of the Dane Moore NBA Podcast, Dane is joined in-studio by Minnesota Timberwolves starting guard D’Angelo Russell.
The early parts of the conversation cover the changes to the Wolves roster and organization this offseason — from the Rudy Gobert trade, to how this roster might fit together from a basketball standpoint and to the status of Russell being in a contract year.
Other topics include:
— Russell’s view on the fit of All-NBA centers Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns
— The nature of having four serious offensive weapons in the starting lineup and how they fit alongside one another
— The lack of continuity Russell has had in his career, the value he sees in being in one place for an extended period of time, and how structure can alter a player’s floor and ceiling.
— What he learned from his time with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors
— What does playing in a contract year look like? Does D-Lo want to stay in Minnesota long-term?
— Reflecting on the first-round playoff loss to the Memphis Grizzlies
— Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch’s style of coaching and the brand of basketball he wants his team to play
— The emergence of Seattle natives Jaden McDaniels and Jaylen Nowell. Why is Russell so confident in them and what has he told them throughout his time as their teammate?
— How might a loaded Western Conference shake out and what challenges does it present?
— The excitement surrounding the 2022-23 Timberwolves squad. Can Minneapolis support the team for the full season like it did in last season’s playoffs?
