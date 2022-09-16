Sylvia Fowles Earns All-WNBA Second Team Honors

Though Sylvia Fowles’ WNBA playing career may have ended over a month ago, the honors continue to roll in for the greatest center in WNBA history. Not only did Sweet Syl earn the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award a few days after the final game of her career, it was recently announced that she also notched her fifth All-WNBA selection.

At the spry age of 36, Fowles was selected to her fifth Second Team nod which complements three First Team selections. This final feather to her career cap of achievements is just another reminder that if she was so inclined to, Syl could easily continue to compile numbers and awards by playing additional seasons if she wanted. Cheryl Reeve shared a similar sentiment: “Syl’s ability to remain atop the league’s best talent in the twilight of her career is a testament to her fortitude and drive to be the best. These are the qualities that define her legacy. We are so proud of Syl.”

The Minnesota Lynx press released shared a few additional statistical nuggets about her final campaign:

Fowles, 36, finished her 15th and final WNBA season leading the league with a 62.2% field goal percentage and averaged 14.4 points per game (19th in league) in 30 contests. She led the league in rebounds (9.8), becoming the only player in WNBA history to tally 4,000 career rebounds and was named the 2022 Peak Performer Award recipient in rebounding. Additionally, Fowles finished with 721 career blocks, third most in WNBA history and one of four players to have at least 700 career blocks (Margo Dydek 877, Lisa Leslie 822, Sylvia Fowles 721, Brittney Griner 716).

Fowles’ ability to dominate on the court has never been questioned. She finished her first season in the league on the All-Rookie Team and All-Defensive Second Team (2008). Now, 14 years later, is still able to somehow earn All-WNBA and All-Defensive honors. That type of sustained excellence is incredibly rare in any sport

I’ve had the fortune of watching Syl throughout the years, but have to admit that it has been infinitely more enjoyable because of how equally great of a person she is off the court. She has always been a beacon of positivity within the community, as evidenced by her being honored with the July WNBA Cares Community Assist Award. You have to love when the athletes you support are exceptional human beings.

Sylvia Fowles Named July WNBA Cares Community Assist Award Recipient



Sweet Syl was honored for her work advocating for youth health and wellness in the Twin Cities through two of her biggest passions: cycling and gardening. https://t.co/hYgfAaWzlf — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) August 26, 2022

If you didn’t have a chance to watch Reeve’s postgame comments after Syl’s final game, I recommend you give it a watch just to recognize just what a presence she was and will continue to be.