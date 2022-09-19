Cup of Canis: Calm Before the Storm

It’s only been 143 days since the Minnesota Timberwolves last played a real basketball game, but if you had told me that number was closer to 700 days, I would have totally believed you. Yes, the Wolves did indeed play meaningful hoops late into April for one of the first times in recent memory, but even a somewhat shortened offseason has felt like it’s gone on forever, with the last major newsworthy transaction coming over two months ago.

Minnesota is sending its 2023, 2025 and 2027 picks unprotected and a top-5 protected 2029 pick to Utah, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/fz3wxKJT0D — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

And yet! Monday, September 17th marks just one week from the unofficial start to the 2022-23 NBA season, when teams will settle in to their refreshed locker rooms, try on their newly designed jerseys, and address the public for the first official time at their respective media days.

Yes, you have that correct — at this time next week, the entire Minnesota roster (which appears to include roughly 300 players after the latest addition of PJ Dozier over the weekend) will speak to the local media for the first time of the upcoming season, which will simultaneously kick off the start of the most important training camp in Timberwolves history.

Officially...



2 weeks until Wolves open Training Camp.



3 weeks until Wolves Preseason Opener.



5 weeks until NBA Regular Season tips off.



5 weeks + 1 day until Wolves host Thunder. — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) September 13, 2022

There will be PLENTY of interesting questions asked during 2022 NBA Media Day, including things like:

How does Chris Finch plan on incorporating his newly acquired All-Star center?

Is Anthony Edwards primed to take a Ja Morant-like third year leap?

Is Jaden McDaniels ready for an increased role?

Who exactly will fill out the back end of the Timberwolves roster?

How motivated is D’Angelo Russell, who is playing on the final year of his current contract?

Who will step up in a leadership role with Patrick Beverley no longer on the team?

Those are just a few of the many questions I personally have and will hope to address them next Monday when we all get together at Mayo Clinic Square. The addition of Rudy Gobert suddenly gives this Timberwolves team and this entire franchise something they haven’t had in a really long time — expectations. How will this team handle success? Even more importantly, how might they handle a slow start or uphill battles during the grind of an 82-game season?

While we may not get ALL of our pressing questions directly answered a week from now, next Monday will indeed kick off the first major event of the upcoming NBA season, and while I can’t speak for everyone here at Canis, I know I’ve never been more excited.

Until then, let’s all sit back, relax, and stare at this beautiful image of Chris Finch swinging for the fences.

In addition to being arguably the best coach in Timberwolves history, Finchy might also be the 3rd or 4th best player on the Twins’ active roster (too soon?)