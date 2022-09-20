The Star Tribune’s Chris Hine On Being An Openly Gay Sportswriter

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Chris Hine of The Star Tribune to discuss his career as an openly gay sportswriter.

Chris has worked as a traveling beat writer since 2009, when he joined The Chicago Tribune as University of Illinois basketball and football beat reporter, before he went back to South Bend to cover football at Notre Dame, his alma mater. He later moved onto the Chicago Blackhawks beat at the height of their success in the 2010s. Chris then made the jump to The Star Tribune as an analytics reporter in business and sports, and now, Chris does a terrific job as a veteran Minnesota Timberwolves beat reporter for the Strib.

His job has taken him all over the United States covering hundreds of players throughout his career. Two of those players from Chris’s beats — Andrew Shaw of the Blackhawks and Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves — entered the public eye for videos that displayed homophobic language.

On this episode, Chris describes the repair work he saw Shaw do in Chicago and the repair work he hopes Edwards can do in the Minnesota community in the wake of his homophobic comments made on a video he published to his Instagram story earlier this month.

Back in 2016, Chris wrote a story about Shaw and homophobia in sports for The Chicago Tribune, which you can read here.

This month, Chris wrote about Edwards’s comments for The Star Tribune here, and soon after sat down for an interview with Minnesota Lynx head coach and general manager, and USA Basketball Senior Women’s National Team head coach Cheryl Reeve, who is openly gay. You can read his story on Reeve here.

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).