Where Do the Wolves Rank on the CBS/ESPN Top 100 Lists?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Jace Frederick of The St. Paul Pioneer Press to discuss which Minnesota Timberwolves players found their way onto CBS Sports and ESPN’s top 100 lists.

Dane and Jace go position-by-position to discuss where Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell rank amongst their positional peers. From there, the pair discuss whether or not Jaden McDaniels has a case to be one of the top 22 small forwards in the league this season.

— Questions comparing Gobert to the LA Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat

— Is it ridiculous that New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson ranks above KAT at power forward?

— Is KAT at 20 on CBS Sports’s overall list too low? Is KAT 13th on ESPN’s overall list too high?

— How does the 21-year-old Edwards compare to the likes of newly-acquired Cleveland Cavalier Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal (all of whom rank above him)? How does Ant compare to Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole and the Heat’s Tyler Herro (who rank below him)?

— D’Angelo Russell not making CBS Sports’s top 100 list or their top 22 point guard list. What is the case to have D-Lo be in those ranking above players like starting point guards De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and Indiana Pacers junior Tyrese Haliburton?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

