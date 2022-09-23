What is the State of the Timberwolves Entering Training Camp?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige from SKORNorth to set the scene for Minnesota Timberwolves training camp, which is set to start this coming Monday.

Topics today include...

— Running through the 20 players under contract for training camp:

Active roster / Two-Way^ / Exhibit 10*

PG D’Angelo Russell | 6-4, 195 pounds | Ohio State | Eighth season

SG Anthony Edwards | 6-5, 225 pounds | Georgia | Third season

SF Jaden McDaniels | 6-10, 185 pounds | Washington | Third season

PF Karl-Anthony Towns. | 6-11, 250 pounds | Kentucky | Eighth season

C Rudy Gobert | 7-1, 260 pounds | Saint-Quentin, France | 10th season

PG Jordan McLaughlin | 5-11, 185 pounds | USC | Fourth season

SG Jaylen Nowell | 6-4, 200 pounds | Washington | Fourth season

SF Taurean Prince | 6-6, 220 pounds | Baylor | Seventh season

PF Kyle Anderson | 6-9, 230 pounds | UCLA | Ninth season

C Naz Reid | 6-9, 265 pounds | LSU | Fourth season

CG Wendell Moore Jr. | 6-5, 215 pounds | Duke | Rookie

SG Austin Rivers | 6-4, 200 pounds | Duke | 11th season

SG Bryn Forbes | 6-2, 205 pounds | Michigan State | Seventh season

PF Josh Minott | 6-8, 205 pounds | Memphis | Rookie

C Nathan Knight | 6-10, 255 pounds | William & Mary | Third season

^PF Eric Paschall | 6-6, 255 pounds | Villanova | Fourth season

^CG AJ Lawson | 6-6, 180 pounds | South Carolina | Rookie

*SF CJ Elleby | 6-6, 200 pounds | Washington State | Third season

*C Luka Garza | 6-10, 245 pounds | Iowa | Second season

*CG PJ Dozier | 6-7, 200 pounds | South Carolina | Sixth season

— Discussing the potential for players to be cut/waived in favor of a player on a two-way contract or training camp deal

— Players in contract years

— Recapping how the Wolves’s coaching staff and front office evolved over the summer

— The players we’re most excited to hear from at Media Day

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

