What is the State of the Timberwolves Entering Training Camp?

Kyle Theige joins the Dane Moore NBA Podcast to preview Minnesota Timberwolves training camp.

By Dane Moore and Kyle Theige
Houston Rockets v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige from SKORNorth to set the scene for Minnesota Timberwolves training camp, which is set to start this coming Monday.

Topics today include...

— Running through the 20 players under contract for training camp:

Active roster / Two-Way^ / Exhibit 10*

  • PG D’Angelo Russell | 6-4, 195 pounds | Ohio State | Eighth season
  • SG Anthony Edwards | 6-5, 225 pounds | Georgia | Third season
  • SF Jaden McDaniels | 6-10, 185 pounds | Washington | Third season
  • PF Karl-Anthony Towns. | 6-11, 250 pounds | Kentucky | Eighth season
  • C Rudy Gobert | 7-1, 260 pounds | Saint-Quentin, France | 10th season
  • PG Jordan McLaughlin | 5-11, 185 pounds | USC | Fourth season
  • SG Jaylen Nowell | 6-4, 200 pounds | Washington | Fourth season
  • SF Taurean Prince | 6-6, 220 pounds | Baylor | Seventh season
  • PF Kyle Anderson | 6-9, 230 pounds | UCLA | Ninth season
  • C Naz Reid | 6-9, 265 pounds | LSU | Fourth season
  • CG Wendell Moore Jr. | 6-5, 215 pounds | Duke | Rookie
  • SG Austin Rivers | 6-4, 200 pounds | Duke | 11th season
  • SG Bryn Forbes | 6-2, 205 pounds | Michigan State | Seventh season
  • PF Josh Minott | 6-8, 205 pounds | Memphis | Rookie
  • C Nathan Knight | 6-10, 255 pounds | William & Mary | Third season
  • ^PF Eric Paschall | 6-6, 255 pounds | Villanova | Fourth season
  • ^CG AJ Lawson | 6-6, 180 pounds | South Carolina | Rookie
  • *SF CJ Elleby | 6-6, 200 pounds | Washington State | Third season
  • *C Luka Garza | 6-10, 245 pounds | Iowa | Second season
  • *CG PJ Dozier | 6-7, 200 pounds | South Carolina | Sixth season

— Discussing the potential for players to be cut/waived in favor of a player on a two-way contract or training camp deal

— Players in contract years

— Recapping how the Wolves’s coaching staff and front office evolved over the summer

— The players we’re most excited to hear from at Media Day

