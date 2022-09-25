What Did We Learn From Chris Finch’s Preseason Interview With Britt Robson?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss Britt’s recent Q+A with Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch.

Britt and Finch hit on many, many topics in their 70-minute conversation, so Dane and Britt try to highlight telling takeaways.

Essentially, this is an episode of peeling apart the layers of what Finch told Britt so as to be able to find breadcrumbs that could help forecast the season ahead.

Here were a few of the major topics covered...

— Finch’s hints at how the Target Centers — All-NBA centers Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert — will fit and mesh together, both on offense and defense.

— What is lost by letting a pit bull guard in Patrick Beverley and and non-stop, energizer bunny like Jarred Vanderbilt go, and how can their roles be replicated?

— Finch on how the new roster construction impacts Wolves’ starting point guard D’Angelo Russell

— The ways Finch wants to further unlock Anthony Edwards

— Finch’s thoughts on new roles for the role players

