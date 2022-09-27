What Are Our Biggest Minnesota Timberwolves Media Day Reactions?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige of SKOR North to share their immediate reactions from 2022-23 Minnesota Timberwolves Media Day.

In addition to both President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and Head Coach Chris Finch, 15 players spoke at Media Day, so Dane and Kyle parse out the most telling comments made from Monday’s media availability.

Note: Karl-Anthony Towns was absent from Media Day, as well as the first day of training camp Tuesday, because he is dealing with a non-COVID illness.

Karl-Anthony Towns did not participate in the first day of Timberwolves training camp today because he’s still dealing with an illness, according to Chris Finch.



Finch said he hopes to have Towns in camp by the end of the week. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) September 27, 2022

Today’s topics include:

Connelly’s long-term view of the current roster, and why we need to be patient with third-year rising stars in Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, despite the team’s lofty expectations for them.

What will D’Angelo Russell’s role be during a contract year? He downplayed his contract significantly during Media Day, but did take time to appreciate how the team has treated him.

Easing All-NBA center Rudy Gobert into his new situation, plus what we can take from his time playing at EuroBasket with the French National Team.

Candid comments made by a handful of new acquisitions (most notably Rivers, Anderson, and Paschall), and what each player’s role may be during training camp and into the regular season.

Players who spoke include:

Center Rudy Gobert

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards

Small forward Taurean Prince

Combo guard Austin Rivers

Point guard D’Angelo Russell

Swiss Army Knife Kyle Anderson

Point guard Jordan McLaughlin

Small forward Jaden McDaniels

Shooting guard Jaylen Nowell

Sharpshooter Bryn Forbes

Power forward Josh Minott

Combo guard Wendell Moore Jr.

Center/forward Naz Reid

Center Nathan Knight

Small forward Eric Paschall

