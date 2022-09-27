Timberwolves Set to Begin Training Camp Tuesday With 20 Participants

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed guard PJ Dozier to an Exhibit 10 contract on Monday, ahead of kicking off training camp on Tuesday afternoon.

Dozier’s arrival brings President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly’s first Wolves squad to the maximum of 20 players, setting up a highly competitive preseason period.

Here’s a look at who is on the Wolves’ official cap sheet as camp kicks off this afternoon:

Here’s a look at the roster broken down by position:

Active roster / Two-Way^ / Exhibit 10*

Guards

PG D’Angelo Russell | 6-4, 195 pounds | Ohio State | Age: 26 | Eighth season

SG Anthony Edwards | 6-5, 225 pounds | Georgia | Age: 21 | Third season

PG Jordan McLaughlin | 5-11, 185 pounds | USC | Age: 26 | Fourth season

SG Jaylen Nowell | 6-4, 200 pounds | Washington | Age: 23 | Fourth season

CG Wendell Moore Jr. | 6-5, 215 pounds | Duke | Age: 21 | Rookie

SG Austin Rivers | 6-4, 200 pounds | Duke | Age: 30 | 11th season

SG Bryn Forbes | 6-2, 205 pounds | Michigan State | Age: 29 | Seventh season

*CG PJ Dozier | 6-7, 200 pounds | South Carolina | Age: 25 | Sixth season

^CG AJ Lawson | 6-6, 180 pounds | South Carolina | Age: 22 | Rookie

Wings/KATs

SF Jaden McDaniels | 6-10, 185 pounds | Washington | Age: 21 |Third season

PF Karl-Anthony Towns. | 6-11, 250 pounds | Kentucky | Age: 26 | Eighth season

SF Taurean Prince | 6-6, 220 pounds | Baylor | Age: 28 | Seventh season

PF Kyle Anderson | 6-9, 230 pounds | UCLA | Age: 29 | Ninth season

PF Josh Minott | 6-8, 205 pounds | Memphis | Age: 20 | Rookie

^PF Eric Paschall | 6-6, 255 pounds | Villanova | Age: 25 | Fourth season

*SF CJ Elleby | 6-6, 200 pounds | Washington State | Age: 22 |Third season

Bigs

C Rudy Gobert | 7-1, 260 pounds | Saint-Quentin, France | Age: 30 | 10th season

C Naz Reid | 6-9, 265 pounds | LSU | Age: 23 | Fourth season

C Nathan Knight | 6-10, 255 pounds | William & Mary | Age: 25 | Third season

*C Luka Garza | 6-10, 245 pounds | Iowa | Age: 23 | Second season

As a reminder, the Wolves can sign any of the two-way or Exhibit 10 players to one of the 15 full-time roster spots at any time before the start of the regular season, but that would necessitate waiving a player on the active roster.

Nowell, Reid, Rivers and Knight all have partial guarantees in their minimum contracts, so one of those four would be the most likely candidates (from a financial standpoint) if that was the case.

However, the team could also waive one of Forbes or Minott and still have the space below the luxury tax to sign any of Dozier, Elleby, Garza, Lawson or Paschall to an active roster spot on a minimum deal. Doing so would reduce the team’s financial flexibility to sign a player on the buy-out market ahead of the playoffs, so that will be something to monitor as we approach training camp.

No matter who ends up making the final roster (including two-way spots), the Wolves have positioned themselves to ensure whomever makes the team will surely have earned it through a legitimate, intense training camp competition.

Minnesota kicks off its preseason play one week from tonight, Tuesday, October 4 on South Beach against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.