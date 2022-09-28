Lynx, Team Canada Wing Bridget Carleton Named FIBA’s Player of the Day at World Cup

FIBA named Minnesota Lynx wing Bridget Carleton its Player of the Day on Tuesday after she scored a game-high 27 points on 9/13 shooting for Team Canada in an 88-65 win over Team Mali at the Women’s World Cup down in Australia.

The trusted, two-way veteran shot 7/8 from 3, and added eight rebounds, three assists, a block, in a +22 performance across 26 minutes.

The offensive engine for Team Canada at the World Cup, Carleton leads her squad in scoring (14.8 PPG), minutes (32.0 MPG) and 3-point shooting (14/29 — 48.3%) through the team’s five Group Phase contests, in which Canada went 4-1 — good enough to place them in the quarterfinals. She is second on the team in overall plus-minus (+52), total steals (seven) and total blocks (five), and ranks third on the team in total rebounds (27), one spot behind Lynx teammate and Team Canada captain Natalie Achonwa.

“I love to see the confidence that everyone gets to see now from Bridget Carleton,” Achonwa shared in an interview with FIBA. “She’s always been a shooter and a scorer but she’s really embraced this moment and our need for her to fill that role.”

Carleton, a former All-American standout at Iowa State, has long been a highly regarded player in the Canadian Basketball system, and takes immense pride in wearing the red and white on the floor.

“I’m doing everything I can to make that happen and be the best player I can for the country,” Carleton told FIBA. “Playing for the country any chance you get is always a lot of fun, especially in a big tournament like this.”

While carving out a consistent role for herself with the Lynx in the best women’s basketball league in the world is a massive accomplishment, her biggest basketball dreams have always come back to Team Canada.

“It’s been huge playing for my country in FIBA competitions. It has always been my number one dream, my number one goal to play at the highest level with Canada. Go to the Olympics, go to the World Cup,” Carleton added.

Now, she’s there at the World Cup, repping Canada across her jersey, showing the world the player Lynx fans have seen her to be in the game’s biggest moments. Achonwa loves having a front row seat.

“I’m glad to see that the world gets to see that, as well, who I’ve known Bridget Carleton has been all this time.