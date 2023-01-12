SBN Reacts Survey: Where Should Wolves Sit Entering the All-Star Break?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Timberwolves fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate.

After the Timberwolves’ disappointing 135-118 loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, the team sits at 20-22, good for the No. 10 seed in a Western Conference that should feature plenty of movement in between now and the All-Star Break.

Minnesota will play 19 games in between now and then, including:

Two games against the last place Houston Rockets

Three games against division rival and top-seeded Denver Nuggets (two of which are on the second night of a back-to-back set for the Nuggets)

A home/road split with last season’s playoff foe Memphis Grizzlies

Three national TV games (two against Denver and one against Memphis)

A two-game homestand against the surprising No. 4 seed Sacramento Kings

A four-game road trip against four Western Conference playoff teams, including a back-to-back at altitude

A six-game home stand, the team’s longest of the season

Here is the full schedule before the break:

According to Tankathon, Head Coach Chris Finch and his Timberwolves squad has the sixth toughest remaining strength of schedule. Many of the Western Conference teams that make Tankathon’s “best remaining teams left” on the Wolves’ schedule are featured in this stretch, so it will be a good test of where Minnesota is at in terms of establishing an identity built around Anthony Edwards’ offense and Rudy Gobert’s defense.

For the sake of this exercise, let’s assume that Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) and Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) both remain out until after the Timberwolves return from the All-Star Break (which may still be a generous timeline).

With all that in mind (also accounting for the fact that the Wolves lost the first of these 20 games in Detroit), how many wins would Edwards and Co. need to rack up over the next 19 in order for you to feel good entering the All-Star Break?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/X3KFGK/">Please take our survey</a>

Join the discussion down below in the comments! The results will come in an article later this week, likely on Saturday.