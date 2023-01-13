Should Wolves’ Anthony Edwards Make the NBA All-Star Game?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige of SKOR North to take a look at where the Minnesota Timberwolves stand in a landscape view of the Western Conference, and debate third-year star Anthony Edwards’ chances to make the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

Additionally, Dane and Kyle discuss Edwards’ lingering hip contusion injury and what three-time All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury timetable is looking like.

Topics today include...

— Picking Western Conference All-Stars. Why is it so difficult to make final calls in the West, even with so many disappointing teams?

— Who is in the mix with Ant for the final All-Star spots in the West? Does Edwards have a good argument to be selected as one of the last couple players to make the cut? Does Edwards’ popularity and flair for the incredible increase his chances of being featured in an All-Star Game setting?

— Some conversation on Ant’s lingering hip injury and KAT’s “significant” calf strain. Why won’t Edwards take a night off? Is Towns close to getting back on the floor or will he likely have to wait until after the All-Star break before working his way back into game shape?

— The Wolves have played the majority of the season without a backup point guard. When might they get Jordan McLaughlin back from his left calf strain? If the Timberwolves aren’t going to get him back soon, and they trade D’Angelo Russell, how might that affect their playoff chances in the West?

— Some discussion about Minnesota’s rookies Wendell Moore Jr. and Josh Minott, and why they haven’t been in the rotation this season.

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

