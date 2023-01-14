Canis Pulsus - Vol. 23 - First Semester Report Card Results

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a basketball team. Some may say a work in progress. Many will say an unserious team. But they are, in fact, a professional sports team. What we have seen on the court has been a cycle of “WOLVES ARE BACK!” and “wtf.....” The temperature of the team vacillates from one extreme to another with seemingly no in between. How does that translate academically?

According to 66 voters, the Wolves first semester report cards are in.

(Note: Canis Pulsus Vol. 22 data was collected through 1/11 prior to the DET loss on 1/12)

Rudy Gobert

B-

Previous grade: C+

Gm 1-41 Stats: 14.1 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.8 spg, 1.3 bpg, 31.6 mpg - .677/.000/.671

A minimal improvement for Rudy from his first progress report. He has started to find his groove which is reflected by some monster stat lines. However, with the Wolves looking unimpressive in general, the holes in his game appear more magnified than they probably should be. Rudy has been impactful on the defensive end, but we still haven’t gotten “Utah Rudy” yet.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Incomplete

Previous grade: B-

Gm 1-41 Stats: 20.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 5.3 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.7 bpg, 33.8 mpg - .505/.325/.885

At the quarter mark of the season, KAT went down with his right calf injury. He hasn’t played a single game since then and his timeline is still unclear. You certainly don’t want Towns to force his way back from a muscle injury of this nature, though his absence leaves the Wolves in a state of suspended animation.

D’Angelo Russell

C

Previous grade: D+

Gm 1-21 Stats: 17.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 6.4 apg, 1.1 spg, 0.5 bpg, 32.8 mpg - .459/.361/.856

On one hand, you look at D’Lo’s box score numbers and you think he’s bounced back from a slow start to the season. His improvement from a D+ to a C grade indicates that. On the other hand, you look at his impact on the court, particularly on the defensive end, and wonder if his questionable shot selection and tendency for lackadaisical turnovers is what’s right for this team. No matter what you think of his play on the court, it’s become increasingly obvious that Russell’s future in Minnesota is nearly over. Hopefully Connelly is able to move him before he rots the team chemistry any further.

D’Angelo Russell is no stranger to trade chatter.



“You either take advantage of me and my ability, or f*** up the opportunity with me,” Russell told @YahooSports. “It’s as simple as that.”https://t.co/CzEjq3VpKQ — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) January 13, 2023

Anthony Edwards

A-

Previous grade: C+

Gm 1-41 Stats: 23.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.6 spg, 0.5 bpg, 36.2 mpg - .456/.359/.752

As many expected in KAT’s absence, Ant’s role on the team has grown significantly. He has shown more than just flashes as a capable primary option on offense, especially in the occasional “Point Ant” minutes. He’s still just scratching the surface of his potential, but the much anticipated third year leap is beginning to happen. Ant just needs to stay healthy. *Knocks on the largest tree in the world*

Kyle Anderson

A-

Previous grade: B

Gm 1-41 Stats: 7.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.2 spg, 0.7 bpg, 25.5 mpg - .483/.415/.815

Slow Mo’s ascension towards the top of “The Most Important Wolves Players List” has been anything but slow. He has played a helluva first half despite battling through lingering back issues. His effectiveness on both ends of the court is amazing. From leading his team in three point shooting (!), to guarding perennial MVP candidates, Anderson has been an absolute delight. In an offseason defined by the Gobert overpay, signing Kyle Anderson to appease Canis Hoopus appears to be one of the best acquisitions in franchise history.

Taurean Prince

B+

Previous grade: B+

Gm 1-41 Stats: 8.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.3 spg, 0.2 bpg, 20.5 mpg - .496/.411/.769

After missing 20 games, TP came back with a vengeance, helping Minnesota win three of four games. The Wolves had trotted out a number of veteran minimum and two-way players as they dealt with the injury bug, starving for quality rotation players. Prince has proved to be more of a leader than a role player.

Jaden McDaniels

B+

Previous grade: B

Gm 1-41 Stats: 11.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.1 bpg, 30.5 mpg - .530/.381/.750

Big Mac has continued to show that he isn’t just a great defensive player in the NBA, but elite. By almost all metrics, he is rounding out near the top of league in defensive effectiveness both on the perimeter and interior. Meanwhile on offense, when McDaniels gets more shot attempts, the more games the Wolves win. Let Big Mac cook!

Jordan McLaughlin

Incomplete

Previous grade: A-

Gm 1-41 Stats: 4.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.6 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.1 bpg, 15.9 mpg - .424/.235/1.000

The other JMac has been sorely missed. His nagging foot injury has kept him out for all but three of the last 21 games. Without him, the Wolves have lacked a change of pace ballhandler who injects life into a usually static Minnesota offense. His absence has been just as impactful as KAT’s.

Jaylen Nowell

C

Previous grade: B-

Gm 1-41 Stats: 11.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 0.7 spg, 0.1 bpg, 20.2 mpg - .433/.285/.769

I was a bit surprised to see the amount of C-level grades he earned. Nowell’s effectiveness at the rim has been helpful, but his blanks from perimeter has been disastrous. At one point, Wolves fans were concerned about whether or not they would be able to afford Nowell in free agency. Those were the days. Instead, we’re not worried if we can afford...

Naz Reid

B+

Previous grade: B

Gm 1-41 Stats: 10.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.5 spg, 0.9 bpg, 17.5 mpg - .557/.375/.636

Every time Naz has been summoned from off the bench, he has brought energy and effort. Almost all of the time, he has been effective. His unique mix of guard skills, perimeter shooting, and athleticism has started to gain attention league-wide. Naz’s continued growth has been the reason why he remains a fan favorite.

Bryn Forbes

D-

Previous grade: D

Gm 1-41 Stats: 3.3 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.6 apg, 0.3 spg, 0.0 bpg, 10.7 mpg - .338/.256/1.000

Not much has changed in terms of Forbes’ lack of impact on the court. He has not regained his shooting touch and has had his minutes replaced by someone the Wolves signed as a new two-way player.

Nathan Knight

C+

Previous grade: Incomplete

Gm 1-41 Stats: 2.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.3 apg, 0.2 spg, 0.1 bpg, 5.8 mpg - .643/.400/.680

Fact: Nathan Knight is the third most accurate three point shooter on the roster. Fact: Nathan Knight spearheaded a season-best 24-point victory against the Bulls in December. Fact: Nathan Solomon Kapahulula Knight is one of my favorite players on the team.

Austin Rivers

B

Previous grade: C

Gm 1-41 Stats: 5.4 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.6 spg, 0.1 bpg, 20.6 mpg - .454/.385/.862

The evolution of Timberwolves Austin Rivers has been a delight. His “revamped” shooting stroke has finally started paying off while he continues to bring defensive energy off the bench. Sub-Zero has been the definition of “When hard work meets opportunity.” Hopefully Finch will continue to find a way to keep him in the rotation once JMac is back.

Wendell Moore Jr.

Incomplete

Previous grade: Incomplete

Gm 1-41 Stats: 1.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 0.3 spg, 0.2 bpg, 5.8 mpg - .448/.167/.800

Wendell finally got his opportunity with the main team during an 11-game stretch which included a strong defensive showing in a spot start against the Grizzlies. We got a glimpse of his defensive prowess as he did an admirable job guarding Ja Morant in isolation. Unfortunately, he has mostly been regulated back with the Iowa Wolves since then.

Josh Minott

Incomplete

Previous grade: Incomplete

G-League Stats: 16.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.3 bpg, 26.3 mpg - .477/.125/1.000

Josh Minott has been the lone player on the Wolves roster who has yet to really have a true opportunity to play meaningful minutes. He continues to jump back and forth between Iowa and Minnesota. I remain intrigued in his potential.

Luka Garza

B-

Previous grade: Incomplete

Gm 1-41 Stats: 5.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.1 spg, 0.1 bpg, 6.7 mpg - .576/.125/.895

The fans finally got what they were wishing for. Finch gave them what they wanted by unleashing Garz-illa to end 2022 which included a three-game stretch where Luka scored 13 points per game on 61.9% from the field. They were mostly in non-garbage time minutes, contributing to two key victories. He may have his deficiencies (speed & defense), but Luka’s got some juice.

Coaching staff

C+

Previous grade: C-

Gm 1-41 Record: 20-22

Though there’s still a lot for Finchy to figure out, he seems to be much more in tune with what he’s got. He’s often put the ball in Kyle Anderson’s hands and the Wolves have profited. The D’Lo conundrum remains, as the rift between player and coach appears to grow. In the meantime, Chris will still have his work cut out for him to reintegrate KAT.

Front office

D+

Previous grade: D

The better the team performs, the better grade Tim Connelly’s crew will earn. Early returns still aren’t great, but with the impending trade deadline, he’s got a chance to make another splash. (hides)

Ownership

D+

Previous grade: D+

Hi, Glen! Hi, Becky! Hi, ARod! Oh hi, Mark! Glad to see you’re all still here. Maybe I’ll see ya’ll 12 months from now. Hopefully, I won’t see you all.

What do you hope the Timberwolves achieve in the next quarter of the season the MOST?

Successfully reintegrate KAT (25%)

Previous grade: Fix vibes/energy issues (65%)

Are the vibes and general energy of the group better? It’s tough to say yes, when you have multiple 3+ game losing streaks, but things generally seem to be better for the time being. We still don’t know when KAT will be back, but that’s certainly the biggest thing to figure out moving forward.

Will the Timberwolves make the play-in tournament?

Yes (92%)

Previous grade: Yes (77%)

The West is a mess right now. Outside of the Nuggets, Grizzlies, and Pelicans currently sitting at the top, seeds 4 through 13 are all just a few games away from one another. That means the margin of error is fairly large as nine teams are fighting for essentially seven spots. The play-in seems like a safe floor for even this iteration of the Wolves.

Will the Timberwolves make the playoffs?

Yes (83%)

Previous grade: Yes (51%)

A bit murkier. Much of this probably hinges on when and how KAT gets back into form. It appears the most recent five game win streak has gotten voters back on their side.

With half of the season over, my feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are...

Slightly optimistic (52%)

Previous grade: Slightly pessimistic (40%)

The pendulum has swung back to the optimists. It’s guarded optimism, but still happy thoughts nonetheless. It’ll be entertaining to see these mood swings plotted out from the beginning to the end of the season.

Minnesota improved from their 2.29 progress report to a 2.53. I hope their parents are proud because the fans had honor roll expectations. Tune in next time!