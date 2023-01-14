Game Preview #44: Cavaliers at Wolves

We know why everyone is tuning into this game to start their long weekend. No, it’s not to watch Marc Lore take his shoes off. No, it’s not for some Rudy Gobert flexing. It’s not even for some sweet Anthony Edwards dunks.

You know what it is.

"I'm looking forward to having a strong season, not just a comeback season."



Ricky Rubio is determined to come back stronger than ever, as he made his return to the @cavs last night.#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/wD3Nc4qhug — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) January 13, 2023

Game Info

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (27-14) at Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22)

Cleveland Cavaliers (27-14) at Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22) When: 7:00 PM CST

7:00 PM CST Local TV: Bally Sports North (Michael Grady, Jim Petersen, Katie Storm)

Bally Sports North (Michael Grady, Jim Petersen, Katie Storm) Line: Wolves +3.5 | Total: 222 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Injury Report

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (illness) has been added to the injury report as questionable for tonight’s game in Minnesota.



Dean Wade and Dylan Windler are still out. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) January 14, 2023

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs. Cleveland:



QUESTIONABLE

Anderson - Illness

Edwards - Left Hip Soreness

Prince - Left Ankle Sprain



OUT

McLaughlin - Left Calf Strain

Minott - G League Assignment

Towns - Right Calf Strain — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) January 14, 2023

What To Watch

Is there going to be a Ricky cam, much like there was a “KG Cam” when he returned to Minnesota? Who do I need to contact about that? When the Cavs last visited Minnesota in 2021, they took a 14-point first quarter lead and never looked back, smacking the Wolves by a final score of 123-106. Ricky had a mediocre game (6/4/8) while Kevin Love posted a vintage double double (18/13/4). Back to 2023, Ricky had an effective season debut on Thursday, helping the Wolves in the Western standings by defeating the Blazers. Thanks, Ricky! I’ll be watching those two closely tonight with a box of tissues nearby (Not like that... PD).

Can you guess who I'm rooting for tonight?



(shoutout sweaty me from 10+ years ago) pic.twitter.com/ymkg8GeU6w — Leo S (@Y0Leo) December 11, 2021

Donovan Mitchell was sidelined when the Timberwolves defeated the Cavs in Cleveland. Remember that game? Gersson Rosas’ white whale, Darius Garland, dropped 51-points in an (almost) epic fourth quarter comeback. Rudy Gobert had a clutch steal. Karl-Anthony Towns was still playing basketball. Those were the days! Flashforward to 2023, Spida has reunited on the court with his best friend, Rubio. I’m still in disbelief/awe of Spida’s 71-point performance from 11 days ago. He was a late addition to the injury report with a non-COVID illness, but if he’s in, I’m excited to see Donny battle his real best friend, Rudy Gobert, for the first time!

Wolves 129, Cavaliers 124: Look, They’re Alive!



Second-chance points remained an issue, but @andrew_carlson2 breaks down the glimmer of hope on the road in a game that saw the single-game individual season high in points from Darius Garland. https://t.co/J2D16KVCJS — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) November 14, 2022

The Cavaliers are the #1 team in the league in defensive rating (109.2). They do this by cleaning the defensive glass (5th in DREB%), limiting second chance points (1st), and locking down the paint points (3rd) which is no surprise, considering the fact that they employ Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Meanwhile, the Wolves are 5th in their percentage of points scored in the paint (47.7%). As us Millennials would say, these teams are about to go...

Predictions

Ricky Rubio scores 72 points off the bench, but the rest of the Cavaliers muster up just 28 points combined. Wolves win, 113-100.

UPDATE: Mitchell will play tonight.