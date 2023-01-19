SBN Reacts Survey: What is the Most Frustrating Aspect of the Wolves’ Season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Timberwolves fans and fans across the country.

To say that the 2022-23 Minnesota Timberwolves season has been frustrating for the franchise’s incredibly loyal (and mentally strong) fans would be an understatement.

Entering a new era headlined by year three Anthony Edwards knocking on stardom’s door, paired with two veteran All-Stars in Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, the Wolves expected to take a major step forward from last year’s Play In Champion and No. 7 seed team. Their messaging entering the season sold that expectation well,

Instead, the first six months after the team acquired Gobert from the Utah Jazz for a historic haul of five players and five picks have been a rollercoaster experience that includes homophobic and transphobic social media activity, teases of this team’s ceiling, long-term calf injuries to both Towns and fan favorite Jordan McLaughlin, exciting plays, aggravating losses and gritty short-handed wins.

Ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors, Minnesota currently sits at 22-24, good for 10th in the Western Conference — the final Play In spot. They are 10.5 games back of the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets and 10 games back of the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies — two teams with comparable expectations entering the season. Needless to say, those two teams are on a different level than the Wolves are right now, despite their stars missing a similar number of games as the Timberwolves, which is certainly a tough pill to swallow for Minnesota.

So, we’re going to take the temperature of the fan base. Of these four options, which has been the most frustrating aspect of the Timberwolves season to this point?

1) Constant lineup changes due to injuries

2) The first returns of the Gobert trade

3) Blowing leads in the second halves of games

4) Lack of consistent effort (namely with rebounding, bad turnovers and transition defense)

