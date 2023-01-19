Number Crunch: Jaden McDaniels Is An All-NBA Defender

In this episode of Jake Paynting’s post-game Number Crunch, the focus is all about Jaden McDaniels and the statistical case for him to be on an All-Defense team — and specifically on the wing of the first team.

Sure, the Wolves lost to the Denver Nuggets in heartbreaking fashion. Sure, it was another night where their fourth-quarter offense let them down. Hell, there is no getting around that this season has been a disappointment as a whole. But, bubbling away underneath all of those things is the magical rise of McDaniels into one of the league’s absolute best perimeter defenders.

We all see it with our eyes — and he was brilliant once again in this game with three blocks and a number of ridiculous defensive possessions both on and off the ball — but the underlying numbers are almost even more impressive.

From the bevy of on/off numbers that pop, to the catch-all metrics that analysts love to present, all the way to the in-the-weeds individual defensive stats. This episode of Number Crunch has them all laid out in a bite-sized podcast you can smash out without having to relive the horror of last night’s fourth quarter.

