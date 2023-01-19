2023 Minnesota Lynx Free Agency Tracker

With the start of WNBA Free Agency less than 48 hours away, we’ll be keeping an updated thread of reputable Lynx news surrounding free agency as it is reported.

Following the retirements of future Hall of Famers Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore, the Minnesota Lynx are officially entering a new era of the storied organization.

Coming off a season in which the Lynx missed the playoffs for the first since since 2010, Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve’s second season in Minnesota, Reeve and newly-promoted General Manager Clare Duwelius will work to transform the roster around two-time All-Star Napheesa Collier.

Collier sat down in Minneapolis with our Jack Borman earlier this offseason to discuss her triumphant to the Lynx just 10.5 weeks after giving birth to her daughter Mila, stepping into a new role as the central leader of the team, and her enthusiasm about the team’s potential to improve this offseason.

The Lynx star forward has good reason to be excited. Minnesota will enter free agency and trade negotiations armed with $539,278 in cap space, the eighth-most in the league according to Her Hoops Stats, the No. 2, 12 and 16 overall picks in the 2023 WNBA Draft, the best facilities in the league, and arguably the greatest coach in the history of the WNBA.

Reeve spoke with Canis Hoopus shortly after signing a five-year contract extension in November to discuss feeling re-energized by the pursuit to reclaim the franchise’s status as the league’s gold standard.

All that will make the Lynx a serious player when the WNBA free agency tampering period opens this Saturday, January 21. Once free agency begins, teams will be able to talk to players and agents (in-person or remotely) and reach contract agreements. Players will not be able to officially sign contracts with their new teams until February 1.

We’ll have all the latest Lynx news here, so make sure to bookmark this page or view it near the top of the Canis Hoopus homepage for easy viewing.