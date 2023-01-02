Where Do the Timberwolves Go From Here After Hitting Rock Bottom?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Minnesota Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine from the Star Tribune to help paint the picture of the Wolves’ players-only meeting that followed the 116-104 loss to the worst team in the NBA — the Detroit Pistons — on Saturday night, their sixth consecutive loss. Dane and Chris describe the scene in the locker room after the game and play audio clips from the locker room from Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch.

— Describing the postgame scene after the loss to Detroit. What made it such a different night from previous losses? What do Wolves players hope they accomplished with their closed-doors, players-only meeting in the locker room? Do players believe their issues so far are fixable?

— Playing the audio of some of the viral quotes that surfaced from the locker room so as to provide context of tone.

— Finch suggesting the possibility of major role changes to shake things up. Is playing time really the only mechanism Finch has to be able to effectively send a message to his players? Given the Timberwolves’ injury situation, is Finch really able to shuffle the rotation much at all, especially after sending Wolves rookies Wendell Moore Jr. and Josh Minott back down to Iowa?

— Where will the Wolves go from here? What happens if the team’s effort level doesn’t improve over the next handful of games Minnesota is set to play at home against much better competition?

— If the Wolves were going to make a major move, what even are the options and what might a move look like?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

Sign up today for a 14-day free trial of Aura’s digital security at Aura.com/Dane