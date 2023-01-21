What Can the Wolves Learn From a Gritty Comeback Win Over the Raptors?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige of SKOR North to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves’ road/home, time zone switching back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors, and more specifically, the difference in the Wolves’ play in the fourth quarters of those two contests.

Topics today include...

— The energy and effort in the fourth against Toronto after having landed in Minnesota at 4 AM on the morning of the game — and switching time zones. Would it work for the league to have teams fly on the morning of games rather than immediately after the game?

— Anthony Edwards being able to slow down Raptors’ two-time All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam and the value that provided in how it allowed Jaden McDaniels’ off-ball defensive instincts and length to flourish. Should Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch look to get McDaniels off the ball more on nights when Edwards can take the lead ball-handler? What are the pros and cons of that?

— “Killer” D’Angelo Russell’s fourth quarter frenzy, fueled by incredibly high-level shot-making and sense for the moment. What actions did Minnesota get to that helped Russell get the ball in places he was comfortable attacking?

— How did the Wolves structure the offense in the fourth against Toronto? Did they learn from a disastrous fourth quarter performance on offense the night before against Denver?

— Analyzing Kyle Anderson’s “perfect fit.” Beyond his leadership, what specifically does he bring that is so important to the team? Should the team make extending his contract after the season a key priority?

— How should we be feeling about the Wolves keeping their head slightly above water in Karl-Anthony Towns absence due to a Grade 3 calf strain?

