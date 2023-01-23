Game Preview #49: Wolves at Rockets

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) vs. Houston Rockets (10-36)

Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) vs. Houston Rockets (10-36) When: 7:00 p.m. CST

7:00 p.m. CST Local TV: Bally Sports North (Michael Grady, Jim Petersen, Katie Storm)

Bally Sports North (Michael Grady, Jim Petersen, Katie Storm) Radio: 830 WCCO-AM

830 WCCO-AM Line: Wolves -6.5 | Total: 234 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

What To Watch For

Ant and DLo Continuing Their Scoring Barrage

Edwards scored 44 points against the Rockets on Saturday night, and he’ll look to continue his campaign for All-Star status when he takes on the same squad on Monday. In his last six games, the third-year guard is averaging 28 points, five assists and six boards per game, leading to four Wolves wins.

Ant made eight shots from 3-point land on Saturday, while also attacking the rim and scoring seven buckets inside the paint. The opportunity to score from all over the floor will be there again for Edwards, as he proved his ability to dominate at the rim when the opposition lacks high-end shot-blocking ability.

Russell shot a scorching 4-for-6 from beyond the arc on Saturday, two of which came in the fourth quarter.

In his last four games, the Ohio State product is posting averages of 20.5 points and seven assists — as well as a blistering 54% from 3-point land — after scoring 25 and 23 in the last two, respectively.

Ahead of the trade deadline, Russell is making a push to draw opposing teams’ interest and also fuel up potential extension talks with Minnesota.

Turnovers

The Timberwolves and Rockets both rank in the top three in turnovers committed per game, with Houston ranking No. 30 and Minnesota ranking No. 28. In their matchup on Saturday night, the Rockets coughed up 21 turnovers, four more than their season average. The Wolves committed just 11, which is an improvement from their 15.7 per-game average.

D’Angelo Russell had just two giveaways on Saturday, improving upon his two games prior to Monday, in which he had four turnovers in each.

Controlling the Paint

Although Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable for Monday’s matchup, Minnesota should attack Houston’s lack of interior size with or without Gobert. In their game two nights ago, Edwards exposed their lack of rim protection (three times, to be exact). Nathan Knight also provided a huge scoring spark for the Wolves’ front-court, scoring 19 points.

However, they also surrendered 56 rebounds to the Rockets — didn’t have Gobert, but no excuse for being out-rebounded by 26 — and allowed Alperen Sengun to pull down 16 of his own and score inside on the other end.

Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves

Questionable:

Bryn Forbes - Illness

Rudy Gobert - Right Groin Soreness

Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Sprain

OUT:

Jordan McLaughlin - Left Calf Strain

Josh Minott - G League Assignment

Karl-Anthony Towns - Right Calf Strain

Houston Rockets

Questionable:

Jabari Smith - Right Ankle Sprain

OUT: