The Minnesota Timberwolves Hard to Believe in, Even at Full Strength

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson from MinnPost to take a bigger picture look at who the Minnesota Timberwolves have become over the last few weeks. Now 28 games into Karl-Anthony Towns’ extended absence with a Grade 3 right calf strain, the Towns-less identity has broadly been defined. So, Dane and Britt try to take what they have (or have not) seen in that time and connect it to what that might look like when KAT returns.

Topics include...

— Might the Wolves lean more into their big identity when KAT returns than they did prior to his absence? How would that impact Anthony Edwards? How does that impact what the team might do in terms of transactions in advance of the February 9 NBA trade deadline?

— What do we think about this lineup: Edwards-McDaniels-Anderson-Towns-Gobert? Does Kyle Anderson or Edwards make more sense as the lead initiator for the Wolves’ half-court offense?

— Why do the Timberwolves need a different type of patience with Gobert than the Utah Jazz used years ago? What might come about as a result of approaching the situation differently?

— If the Wolves ran back the same roster next season, how would we project that team differently than we did entering this season? How much will a full offseason — one that does not include EuroBasket or any international competition — really help solve some of the issues this version of the Wolves are currently experiencing? What might Edwards and McDaniels look like in year two of this “going big” experiment?

— What is needed from Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch in order for the team to figure this thing out?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

Sign up today for a 14-day free trial of Aura’s digital security at Aura.com/Dane