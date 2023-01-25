How Will a Tough Schedule Impact the Wolves’ Approach to the Trade Deadline and Playoff Push?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Minnesota Timberwolves beat writer Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press to take a look at how the Wolves’ rather difficult schedule the rest of the way could tie into the NBA’s February 9 trade deadline. Dane and Jace also take a look at the Timberwolves’ upcoming slate of games against teams who could very well be their first round playoff opponent, and discuss which team the Wolves might matchup best against if they are able to make the playoffs.

— Vegas says the Wolves will finish with 38 or 39 wins. Why is that? Is there anything meaningful the team can do at the trade deadline to realistically improve the team’s outlook both for the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs?

— The Timberwolves play 17 of their final 26 games on the road. First of all, yikes, Secondly, how might the Wolves improve upon their 8-15 road record over those 17 games? How much will getting Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) back help that?

— The machinations of a potential Naz Reid trade. Who else on the Wolves might be involved in that type of move? Why is trading Reid now a move that may benefit both the team and Naz moving forward?

— Who would be Minnesota’s ideal first round matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets?

— What did we learn defensively in the Wolves’ 119-114 road loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday night? Why did Jalen Green explode for a career-high 42 points? Are there any upcoming games, against teams whose offensive attack is similar to that of the Rockets, in which the Timberwolves may be able to adjust?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

Sign up today for a 14-day free trial of Aura’s digital security at Aura.com/Dane