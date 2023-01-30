Report: Minnesota Lynx One of Three Finalists for Azurá Stevens

A day after reportedly being out on the sweepstakes of top WNBA free agent Breanna Stewart, the Minnesota Lynx appear to have a Plan B in place and underway as free agency begins.

According to reports, free agent forward Azurá Stevens has narrowed down her free agency decision to three teams, one of which is Minnesota.

Annie Costabile, who covers the Chicago Sky for the Chicago Sun-Times, reported Monday that Stevens is down to the Chicago Sky, her former team, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Lynx.

Stevens could make her decision as soon as Feb. 1, when #WNBA free agents can officially sign contracts.



That Feb. 1 date is also Stevens' 27th birthday. https://t.co/jvFFyNhewG — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) January 30, 2023

Stevens, who turns 27 on Feb. 1, is one of the most sought-after unrestricted free agents available this offseason. The the forward has showcased her ability to do a little bit of everything while displaying valuable versatility throughout her career thus far.

Stevens broke into the WNBA in 2018 as the sixth overall pick out of UConn. You may know one of her former teammates from her time there — Lynx star Napheesa Collier. While she was in Istanbul with Lynx President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and General Manager Clare Duwelius, Collier and Co. met with Stevens, who currently plays for Galatasaray in Istanbul.

She went on to spend two seasons with the Dallas Wings before being traded to Chicago in 2020 as part of a deal that sent a draft pick and Katie Lou Samuelson to the Wings.

In 2022, Stevens wrapped up her third season with the sky, averaging 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 21.9 minutes over 35 regular-season games. Stevens finished the year shooting 47.2% from the field and 36.2% from three.

Stevens would make for a nice addition to the Lynx to step into a starting role while replacing Sylvia Fowles in the paint. She has showcased promise and potential to this point in her career primarily as a bench player, and the young forward could look to join Minnesota to take the next step as a starter in 2023.

Free agents can start officially signing with WNBA teams for the 2023 season on Feb. 1.