Was the Timberwolves’ 124-111 Win Over Nuggets a Turning Point?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Minnesota Timberwolves beat writer Jace Frederick from the Pioneer Press to discuss what went into the Wolves’ 124-111 win over the first-place Denver Nuggets on Monday at Target Center, and what from that game the team could feasibly sustain going forward.

Specific topics from this episode include...

— What went into better ball movement against Denver and the importance of keeping that movement going forward? How does Kyle Anderson’s presence as another ball-handler help amplify the “Point Ant” experiment? What good things did the ball movement create that is essential to continue?

— Jaylen Nowell and the bench group of Luka Garza / Nate Knight / Matt Ryan / Austin Rivers stole important minutes. What from that group can the team continue to seek out? Is any of it sustainable until Karl-Anthony Towns returns?

— Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch put Anderson on two-time MVP Nikola Jokić and assigned Rudy Gobert to a spy role off a non-shooter. Was that a good decision? Against which types of matchups/teams might we see Finch make a similar adjustment?

— Can the Wolves play “Spy Rudy” when D’Angelo Russell is in the lineup? Why or why not? What about when KAT makes his return to the starting unit and Kyle Anderson heads back to the bench?

— What will Taurean Prince’s return to the rotation mean for the group? How will it supplement Anthony Edwards playing point guard? Whose minutes might it affect moving forward?

* Prince will make his return to the lineup tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

(If you can't access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

