Timberwolves Reacts Survey: Who Should Play Point Guard in Minnesota?

Anthony Edwards’ stock is soaring with his third-year leap in full effect. For the past couple games, veteran playmaker Kyle Anderson — a self-described point guard — has supported him wonderfully as another primary offensive creator for others. The pair have combined for 21 assists and nine turnovers in two crucial, potentially season-turning wins for Minnesota this week.

D’Angelo Russell has had great stretches so far this season, including big moments in clutch time, but was benched in last night’s 113-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers after putting up nine points on 1/6 shooting, seven assists and one turnover in his first 26 minutes. He was one of the first players to depart the locker room following the game. That came on the heels of Russell missing Monday’s win over the top seed Denver Nuggets with an illness, the first game after the Wolves held a players only meeting after a rock bottom loss to the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday.

While all this has taken place, beloved backup point guard and assist-to-turnover ratio legend Jordan McLaughlin has been sidelined with a nagging left calf strain and is still without a timetable to return. But when he comes back, he could form a highly impactful playmaking triumvirate with Edwards and Anderson — and potentially a very talented four-man creator group if Russell can turn things around.

Between Russell, Edwards, Anderson and McLaughlin, there is a considerable playmaking talent to go around on the Wolves’ roster. That begs the question...

Who do you want the Timberwolves’ starting point guard to be for the rest of the 2022-23 season?

If it’s a player currently not on the roster, be sure to drop in the comments and let us know who that player is and how they might feasibly acquired.

