Canis Pulsus - Vol. 23: Semester 1 Report Card

I am sure I am not alone when I say that the first half of the 2022-2023 Minnesota Timberwolves season has been a rollercoaster. In every sense of the word, the team has gone on eight different stretches where they have either won or lost (almost) three games in a row. If you’re still here, I commend you. You are a better person than I.

Welcome to Canis Pulsus Vol. 23!

For those of you who have been ignoring this series (for good reason, no offence taken) — Canis Pulsus is designed to give our Canis Hoopus community a published voice.

A pulse, if you will.

We all know that if CH occupied all seats of the Minnesota Timberwolves front office, we would be celebrating our 34th consecutive championship this year. So now is your time to be the teacher/professor/my mom. How would you grade the performances of each member of the Minnesota Timberwolves?

It’s a simple concept, really. Just submit your vote as honestly or sarcastically as you would like. All individual submissions will remain anonymous so no one will know if you were the one voter who gave Nathan Knight an A+ grade. Once the polls close, the results as a whole will be published on Canis Hoopus and (in theory) be snail mailed to everyone’s parents.

Canis Pulsus Vol. 23 - Semester 1 Report Cards

*Voting ends Wednesday, 1/11*

Grade each player’s performance so far this season. Grade the coaching staff’s performance so far this season. Grade the front office’s performance so far this season. Grade ownership’s performance so far this season. Will the Timberwolves make the play-in tournament? Will the Timberwolves make the playoffs? With half of the season over, my feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are... What do you hope the Timberwolves accomplish during the next quarter of the season the MOST?

