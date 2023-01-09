What Did We Learn From the Wolves’ 104-96 Win Over the Rockets?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Minnesota Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine from the Star Tribune, who was on site in Texas Sunday night, to discuss the Wolves 104-96 win over the last place Houston Rockets.

Topics today include...

— Setting the postgame scene in Houston after the Wolves’ fourth consecutive win. What was the vibe in the locker room? How badly did the team need a win, especially considering the way they started the game?

— Rudy Gobert continuing to be a tone-setter, and his teammates needing that from him. How can Gobert make sure he keeps it up? How has that tone impacted his teammates on both ends of the floor?

— Falling down by 20 in the first half due to the same issues of rebounding, turnovers and effort, but bouncing back in the second half. Is there a common theme between these slow starts? How can the Timberwolves learn from their start and make sure they don’t repeat it, especially against teams near the bottom of the NBA standings?

— What is the value of having had veterans around Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels for the entirety of their young careers? Would McDaniels or Edwards have developed differently if raised in a young environment like Houston, where the only real veteran player is Eric Gordon, who is evidently upset he is still on the team and wants to be moved?

— Taking a look at the jam-packed Western Conference standings. Which teams performance of late stands out? How high can the Wolves feasibly climb in the standings while Karl-Anthony Towns is out indefinitely with his right calf strain?

