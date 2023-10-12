Important Timberwolves Questions Leading Up to the 2023-24 NBA Season

The 2023-24 Minnesota Timberwolves are comprised of three stars in Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, high-end role players and depth that any coach in the NBA would want. With that brings many questions we’ll answer before the regular season kicks off on October 25.

The 2023-24 NBA season is easily the most highly anticipated Minnesota Timberwolves campaign since Kevin Garnett and the 2003-04 squad had their sights on a Larry O’Brien trophy.

With Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert leading the charge, high-end role players in Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Mike Conley, Kyle Anderson and Shake Milton supporting them, and depth beyond them that any NBA Head Coach would love to have at their disposal, there is no shortage of questions fans will ask about the team before the season kicks off on October 25 against the Toronto Raptors.

In the coming weeks leading up to the season, our Canis Hoopus staff will be asking and answering those questions. Between preseason basketball, press conferences and media scrums, there will be plenty of opportunities to get instant feedback on the things piquing our interest.

From Chris Finch’s rotation to new additions, young players developing, Towns’ role as a linchpin for the entire team, a fourth-year leap for Edwards, McDaniels’ contract extension talks, injuries, and everything in between, we’ll be covering it here at Canis Hoopus.

Here’s a full list of the article we’ve posted in this series: