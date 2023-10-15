Prior to the start of Game 3 of the WNBA finals, the All-WNBA teams were announced. To no one’s surprise, Napheesa Collier earned a nod for the First Team.

Taking over as the primary captain after Sylvia Fowles’ retirement last season, the recently turned 27-year-old finished fourth in MVP voting despite last season widely considered a “rebuilding/development” year for Minnesota. This is Phee’s second All-WNBA Team selection, including a Second Team honor in 2020. She takes over the torch as Fowles was last Lynx player to earn a First Team selection (2017). Collier now becomes the 12th player in franchise history to make the league’s First Team.

Phee’s outstanding leadership is also evidenced by her box score numbers. Here is a quick summary of how productive she was.

21.5 points per game (4th in league)

8.5 rebounds per game (7th in league)

2.5 assists per game (4th in team)

1.6 steals per game (6th in league)

1.2 blocks per game (13th in league)

33.5 minutes per game (6th in league)

24.9 Player Efficient Rating (5th in league)

5.2 Win Shares (12th in league)

There were a ton of historic single-game performances by Collier this season that rightfully made headlines. However, none were bigger than on June 29 when the Lynx visited the Seattle Storm. The overtime nailbiter was a rollercoaster of a game where Phee played 45 of a possible 45 total minutes of the game. And every single minute was necessary for Minnesota. She posted 31 points (52.3 FG%), 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and a career-tying 6 blocks. The cherry on top?

Her first game-winner.

Collier is currently playing in Turkey with alongside her Lynx teammates Kayla McBride and Nina Milic. You can stay up to date with Minnesota’s players overseas as our own Mitchell Hansen will continue to share here at Canis Hoopus.