Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 3: Collier Concludes Season, McBride Early MVP, Diamond Shines

As we await to find out who will be crowned league champion during the WNBA Finals, the other 10 teams in the league — including the Minnesota Lynx — have begun their offseasons while looking ahead to the 2024 year.

For many players, nine of which are Lynx, they will head overseas with the WNBA campaign now over to continue to hone their skills before the new year commences next season. Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Nina Milić, Tiffany Mitchell, Lindsay Allen, Jessica Shepard, Dorka Juhász, Diamond Miller and Bridget Carleton are playing overseas in Turkey, Italy, Hungary and Spain this offseason.

As the offseason continues and overseas play gets into full swing, here’s a look at the Lynx players who are heading overseas in our latest Lynx Offseason Update.

Napheesa Coller, Kayla McBride and Nina Milić

Istanbul, Turkey

A trio of Lynx — Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Nina Milić — teamed up to join global powerhouse Fenerbahçe this offseason and all three have been playing well for their Turkish squad.

Over the past week, Fenerbahçe played in one Turkey-KBSL and one EuroLeague game, topping Lyon 106-57 on Oct. 11 and Botas 93-61 on Oct. 14.

Collier concluded her brief time overseas over the week after appearing in two EuroLeague games while also earning SuperCup MVP during a FIBA SuperCup championship run. Collier played in one game over the week, tallying 23 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists over 32 minutes in the win over Lyon on Oct. 11. With that performance, Collier was named the EuroLeague Player of the Week a week after McBride did so.

Thanks to your votes, Napheesa Collier is the best player of Week 2 pic.twitter.com/Pl9BT4vqb8 — EuroLeague Women (@EuroLeagueWomen) October 14, 2023

Like Collier, McBride has also been dominant this offseason while playing in both games over the week with Fenerbahçe. McBride posted 22 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes during the Oct. 11. victory, adding a season-high 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals over 31 minutes in the Oct. 14 win. With her performance so far this offseason, McBride has risen up as the early frontrunner to win EuroLeague MVP.

The race begins



Who are your early frontrunners so far?



Read the full list — EuroLeague Women (@EuroLeagueWomen) October 13, 2023

As for Milić, she didn’t appear in either game over the week and has played in two games for Fenerbahçe so far this season.

Fenerbahçe will have one game over the next week, a EuroLeague battle against Zaragoza on Oct. 18.

Tiffany Mitchell

Istanbul, Turkey

Mitchell reported to Galatasaray last week to begin her offseason in the Turkey-KBSL after taking the floor for the Lynx for the first time of her career this summer.

The veteran guard made her debut against Constanta on Oct. 11, posting 13 points, six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes in an 83-77 win.

Over the upcoming week, Galatasaray will take the court in one game, a battle against Angers in EuroCup play.

Dorka Juhász

Schio, Italy

After a strong rookie season, Juhász is overseas playing with Famila Basket Schio in the EuroLeague this offseason.

Juhász, a Hungary native, took the court in two games over the past week, a EuroLeague Sfantu Gheorghe on Oct. 11 and an Italy Serie A1 battle against Campobasso on Oct. 15.

In a 70-58 win over Sfantu Gheorghe, Juhász tallied eight points, six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 18 minutes. In a 70-58 victory over Campobasso, she posted a team-leading 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes.

Famila Basket Schio will have two games this week, a EuroLeague game against Miskolc on Oct. 18 and an Italy Serie A1 contest against Sassari on Oct. 21.

Diamond Miller

Györ, Hungary

Coming off her rookie campaign in the WNBA, Diamond Miller is playing with UNI Györ this offseason in Hungary.

Miller is off to a strong start overseas, taking the court one game for UNI Györ over the last week, an 85-74 loss to Virtus Bologna on Oct. 10. In that game, Miller led the way with a season-high 24 points to go along with six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes. Miller didn’t appear in UNI Györ’s 88-66 win over BKG Prima on Oct. 15.

UNI Györ will take the floor in one game this week, a contest against USK Praha on Oct. 18

Jessica Shepard

Venice, Italy

Shepard, coming off a 2023 WNBA season that was filled with injuries or illness while only playing in about half of Minnesota’s regular-season games, has returned to play in Italy’s Serie A1 with Umana Reyer Venezia in Venice, Italy this offseason.

Although Umana Reyer Venezia has played four games so far, Shepard has yet to take the floor for her Italian squad.

This offseason is Shepard’s third straight year in Italy and second straight stint with Umana Reyer Venezia, whom she was a double-double machine for last offseason. In 27 Italy Serie A1 games last year, Shepard averaged 19.4 points, 10 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.6 minutes, while averaging 16.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 29.8 minutes over 12 EuroCup contests.

Umana Reyer Venezia will take the court in two games this week, a EuroCup game against PEAC-Pécs on Oct. 18 and an Italy Serie A1 game against Milano on Oct. 22.

Lindsay Allen

To Be Determined

Allen, who is still recovering from a thumb injury that cut her season short in Minnesota this summer, was set to play in Istanbul, Turkey with Emlak Konut in the Turkey-KBSL this offseason after a strong year with the Lynx, but is no longer with the team.

Allen took over the starting point guard spot in her sixth WNBA year in 2023, finishing with 6.2 points, a career-high 4.5 assists and a career-best 2.4 rebounds in 17 starts and 29 appearances.

Allen has played overseas in Russia, Australia and Poland earlier in her career, taking the court for Russian squad Dynamo Moscow in 2017, Australian squad Melbourne Boomers in 2018 and 2019, Russian team Nika Syktyvkar in 2020 and most recently Polish team Gorzów Wielkopolski in 2022. With Gorzów Wielkopolski, Allen averaged 15.6 points, 6.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 29 Poland-OBLK games and 12.1 points, 6.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 10 EuroCup contests.

Allen’s next move is to be determined as she continues to get back to full health.

Bridget Carleton

To Be Determined

Carleton is returning overseas to play this offseason, coming off a WNBA season where she was once again a valued veteran spark off the Lynx bench. According to our Jack Borman, Carleton has not yet signed with a club but is nearing a decision.

The Canadian wing played for Perfumerías Avenida last offseason, joining the team in late November and playing in EuroLeague and Spain-LF Endesa action. In EuroLeague play, Carleton averaged 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes over 12 games, while averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.6 minutes over 23 Spain-LF Endesa contests.