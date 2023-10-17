WNBA and NBA Writer Chelsea Leite Talks WNBA Finals, Expansion, Lynx in 2024 and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Toronto-based WNBA and NBA writer Chelsea Leite to discuss the WNBA Finals, league expansion, the Lynx in 2023 and beyond, and more.

Leite can be found on Twitter @chelsealeite and you can find her WNBA content at Winsidr and WNBA and NBA content on other outlets.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Breaking down what we have seen from the WNBA Finals matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty so far

— A look at what factors have played a role in the Finals series and what to watch for moving forward

— Who will come out on top in the championship series

— Recent news surrounding expansion in the WNBA and what that could look like starting with the 2025 season

— Thoughts on the Bay Area becoming an expansion location and which other location could be added to the WNBA before 2025

— If Canada, specifically Toronto, will end up getting an expansion team and what factors come into play when it comes to the ownership group for a Canadian-based team in the future

— If Canada is ready to be home to a WNBA team and if the preseason game between the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky in the preseason reassured that readiness

— What we saw from the Lynx in 2023 and what was learned from the successful season in a “rebuilding year”

— What the Lynx could do this offseason and what that might do to propel the team in 2024 and beyond

— What Minnesota could look like next summer and if it will improve, remain the same or decline compared to what took place in 2023

— Much more!

If you are unable to play the podcast above, click here to find the latest Hitting the Hardwood episodes on Spotify or find it wherever you get your podcasts.

Like, Subscribe, Review and Follow Hitting the Hardwood

Hitting the Hardwood is your home for the best in-depth analysis coverage, conversations and news surrounding the Lynx and the WNBA, and the only audio destination for Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans.

Make sure to like, subscribe, review and follow Hitting the Hardwood wherever you get your podcasts and follow Hitting the Hardwood on Twitter, on Instagram, on Facebook, on YouTube and via the website so you never miss the latest Lynx podcast and news.

You can also become a Hitting the Hardwood patreon member to get a more exclusive experience with this podcast and other content. As a patreon member, you will get early access to podcasts before anyone else, receive exclusive and bonus content you can’t find elsewhere, have the ability to ask questions and provide podcast topic/guest suggestions, get your name on the VIP Wall of Fame, and even have the ability to be a guest with Mitchell Hansen on the podcast.

If you would like to sign up for the weekly Hitting the Hardwood Newsletter, sign up for free to start getting newsletters sent right to your inbox every Wednesday.