Lynx Rookies Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhász Selected to 2023 WNBA All-Rookie Team

Both members of the Minnesota Lynx 2023 WNBA Draft Class — Diamond Miller (Round 1, Pick 2 overall) and Dorka Juhász (Round 2, Pick 16) — have been selected to the WNBA All-Rookie Team, the league announced on Monday morning.

Minnesota was the only team to have multiple players represented on the list of five, which recognizes the top performing rookies in the WNBA each season. Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, was unanimously selected as the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year, while Seattle Storm wing Jordan Horston (Round 1, Pick 9) and Washington Mystics guard Li Meng (undrafted) round out the team.

Miller averaged 12.1 points per game on 40.3% FG / 30.7% 3PT / 80.0% FT shooting splits, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks across 26.1 minutes per game in 32 contests, all starts.

The former Maryland star came out of the gates strong, scoring in double figures in two of her first four games, before turning in the best half of her WNBA career on May 30 in the first half against the Dallas Wings with eight points, five rebounds and four assists. She sprained her right ankle in the second quarter and missed about a month.

From there, Miller exploded with 62 points in her first three games back, breaking her career scoring high in each game, and firmly entrenched herself as a crucial component of a Lynx squad that returned to the playoffs in 2023. Her scoring, ability to create off the dribble, and contagious competitive spirit gave the Lynx a boost in three crucial categories that will undoubtedly be foundational building blocks as the team’s front office looks to continue rebuilding a championship team.

Juhász, taken with the 16th overall pick by the Lynx (fourth pick of the second round), averaged 6.0 points on 47.2% FG / 27.1% 3PT / 54.0% FT shooting splits, 6.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks across 24.2 minutes per game in 38 games (27 starts).

A five-year player college player between her stops at Ohio State (first three season) and later UCONN (final two seasons), Juhász entered the league with plenty of college playing time under her belt that she combined with Hungarian Junior National Team experience. It served her well, as she ascended from a rotational bench player into a pivotal starting role when an illness sidelined starting center Jess Shepard for more more than a month, and quickly made an impact.

The Pécs, Hungary native became an integral playmaker in the dribble hand-off game and a very good rim protector that made lift difficult for the likes of Nneka Ogwumike, Brittney Griner, Teaira McCowan, and more. She also showed she could switch out onto the perimeter to give the team optimal defensive versatility; she put that on full display guarding Connecticut Sun MVP candidate and point forward Alyssa Thomas in the WNBA Playoffs.

The Minnesota Lynx’s future is exceptionally bright, and Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhász are at the heart of that. It was a home run draft executed by President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve and General Manager Clare Duwelius, whose 2023 class also includes 6-foot-5 French center prospect Maïa Hirsch (Round 1, Pick 12); Hirsch remained overseas in 2023, but could come over and join the Lynx as a rookie next season. Whether Hirsch reports to the Lynx or remains overseas is yet to be decided, but if she comes, Hirsch will could headline another strong two-player class, as Minnesota holds the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft next April.