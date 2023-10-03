Winsidr’s Aryeh Schwartz Discusses Lynx Season, Offseason Needs and Future

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of the Hitting the Hardwood podcast, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Aryeh Schwartz, the founder of Winsidr and host of the Winsidr Show podcast.

Schwartz, a Minnesota native who now lives in Washington D.C., can be found on Twitter at @WinsidrAryeh and you can listen to his podcast along with Rachel Galligan wherever you get your podcasts.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Breaking down the WNBA Playoffs to this point and what to look forward to in the WNBA Finals

— A look back at the postseason appearance for the Minnesota Lynx, who fell in three games to the Connecticut Sun in the opening round of the playoffs

— Revisiting the 2023 regular season for Minnesota, including what went right and what went wrong for the team

— If the Lynx season should be considered a success or if they should have done more than they did in 2023

— What players need to work on ahead of the new year to help Minnesota take another step towards improvement next summer

— The current salary situation for the Lynx and what options they could have to add to the roster this offseason

— What Minnesota needs to do over the offseason to improve the roster ahead of the 2024 campaign

— Question marks that popped up in the 2023 season and how the Lynx might fix those areas moving forward

— If Minnesota is just a move or two away from becoming a championship contender next summer and beyond or if is still a ways away from being considered a team that could fight for a WNBA title

— Looking ahead to next year and the outlook of the Lynx franchise moving into the future

— Predicting if Minnesota will improve, decline or remain the same in 2024

— Much more!

