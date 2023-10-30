Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 5: McBride and Mitchell Impress; Allen and Shepard Debut

With the WNBA offseason in full swing, players have begun or continued their seasons around the globe while awaiting the arrival of the 2024 WNBA campaign.

For the Minnesota Lynx, they have a total of nine players who plan to play overseas, with one of those players — Napheesa Collier — already done with her year out of the country. Outside of Collier, Minnesota’s Kayla McBride, Nina Milić, Tiffany Mitchell, Lindsay Allen, Jessica Shepard, Dorka Juhász, Diamond Miller and Bridget Carleton are either playing or plan to play overseas in Turkey, Italy, Hungary and Spain this offseason.

As the offseason continues, here’s our latest edition of the Lynx Offseason Update looking at how the Lynx players are performing across the globe.

Kayla McBride and Nina Milić

Istanbul, Turkey

With Collier’s offseason done in Turkey, the Lynx duo of McBride and Milić are still playing for global powerhouse Fenerbahçe this offseason.

Over the past week, Fenerbahçe held one EuroLeague game and one Turkey-KBSL contest, both ending in victory. Fenerbahçe topped Dorka Juhász and Famila Schio 90-64 on Oct. 24 before taking down Nesibe 95-72 on Oct. 28.

McBride had another strong week to build on her impressive overseas play thus far, opening the week up with 11 points, five assists, four steals and four rebounds over 33 minutes on Oct. 24, turning things up a notch with a team-high 22 points and six rebounds in 29 minutes on Oct. 28.

Milić appeared in just one of the two games on the week, posting seven points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 17 minutes in the Oct. 24 victory.

Fenerbahçe will have a pair of games once again this week, facing Lublin on Oct. 31 in EuroLeague action and taking on Tarsus on Nov. 3 in Turkey-KBSL play.

Tiffany Mitchell

Istanbul, Turkey

Mitchell has gotten off to a nice start with Galatasaray in the Turkey-KBSL after joining the Turkish team a few weeks ago, continuing that trend the last week while playing in one of two games on the week.

In an 87-57 blowout victory over Nesibe on Oct. 26, Mitchell posted a double-double of 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes, posting her highest point and rebound totals of the overseas season. Mitchell didn’t take the court during Galatasaray’s 100-77 win over Tarsus on Oct. 29.

Over the next week, Mitchell and Galatasaray will face Constanta Nov. 1 in EuroCup action before taking on Besiktas on Nov. 4 in Turkey-KBSL play.

Lindsay Allen

Ankara, Turkey

Allen reported to Botas SK last week to join the team in the Turkey-KBSL, making her debut while playing in two games over the last week.

In her debut on Oct. 21, Allen posted 10 points, two assists and one rebound over 23 minutes in a 65-52 loss to Botas. She followed that up with 13 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes during a 92-72 win over Hatay on Oct. 28.

Botas SK will return to action this week, facing Emiak in Turkey-KSBL play on Nov. 4.

Jessica Shepard

Venice, Italy

Shepard has returned to play in Italy’s Serie A1 with Umana Reyer Venezia in Venice, Italy this offseason, making her debut with the team this past week after missing the previous seven games.

In a 68-66 victory over Faenza on Oct. 29, Shepard finished as one of four players in double figures in scoring, posting 11 points, one rebound and one steal over 18 minutes.

Umana Reyer Venezia will take the court in two more games this week, a EuroCup contest against Ragusa on Nov. 1 and an Italy Serie A1 game against Sassari on Nov. 5.

Dorka Juhász

Schio, Italy

After a strong rookie season, Juhász is overseas playing with Famila Schio in the EuroLeague this offseason and took the court for two games this past week.

Juhász began the week with a matchup against McBride, Milić and Fenerbahçe, posting eight points, nine rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during a 90-64 loss on Oct. 24. On Oct. 24 during an 84-53 win over Roma, Juhász tallied six points, eight rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes.

Famila Schio has one game coming up this week, a EuroLeague contest against Lyon on Oct. 31.

Diamond Miller

Györ, Hungary

Coming off her rookie campaign in the WNBA, Diamond Miller is playing with UNI Györ this offseason in Hungary.

After not playing in UNI Györ’s lone game in our last update, Miller still didn’t take the floor for the team’s pair of games this past week. UNI Györ topped Landes 79-66 on Oct. 24 in EuroLeague action while blowing out Cegledi 90-55 on Oct. 28 in a Hungary-A Division game.

Miller is off to a nice start overseas this offseason, having posted 24 points, six assists, five rebounds and one steal in one EuroLeague game and adding 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in one Hungary-A Division contest.

We will see if Miller returns to the court this week for UNI Györ, which will play Polkowice on Oct. 31 in EuroLeague action.

Bridget Carleton

To Be Determined

Carleton is returning overseas to play this offseason, coming off a WNBA season where she was once again a valued veteran spark off the Lynx bench. According to our Jack Borman, Carleton has not yet signed with a club but is nearing a decision.

The Canadian wing played for Perfumerías Avenida last offseason, joining the team in late November and playing in EuroLeague and Spain-LF Endesa action. In EuroLeague play, Carleton averaged 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes over 12 games, while averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.6 minutes over 23 Spain-LF Endesa contests.