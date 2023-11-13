Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 7: McBride Wins October MVP, Mitchell Gets Honored, Juhász Begins EuroBasket Play

As does the WNBA offseason, play overseas has continued to progress as players hone their skills around the country ahead of the 2024 WNBA season.

The Minnesota Lynx have a total of nine players who plan to play overseas, with one of those players — Napheesa Collier — already done with her year out of the country. Outside of Collier, Minnesota’s Kayla McBride, Nina Milić, Tiffany Mitchell, Lindsay Allen, Jessica Shepard, Dorka Juhász, Diamond Miller and Bridget Carleton are either playing or plan to play overseas in Turkey, Italy, Hungary and Spain this offseason.

In last week’s update, both Shepard went off for a 40-point double-double in a breakout week, Milić put together her best week of the overseas season, and more.

With a new week completed overseas, let’s take a look at how the Lynx players are performing across the globe in our latest edition of the Lynx Offseason Update.

Kayla McBride and Nina Milić

Istanbul, Turkey

The Lynx duo of McBride and Milić have both been playing well for global powerhouse Fenerbahçe this offseason, both helping their team to a strong start to the season.

Over the past week, Fenerbahçe had the week off due to EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers taking place, returning to action this week with a pair of Turkey-KBSL contests.

Though action on the court was quiet, McBride still had a big week personally, taking home EuroLeague MVP honors for the month of October.

Fenerbahce star Kayla McBride has been named #EuroLeagueWomen for the month of



Read more — EuroLeague Women (@EuroLeagueWomen) November 7, 2023

In October, McBride tallied 17.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals over her first five games, leading Fenerbahçe to a record of 5-0 over that span.

Fenerbahçe returns to the court this week when it faces Besiktas on Nov. 16 and Antalya on Nov. 19.

Tiffany Mitchell

Istanbul, Turkey

Mitchell has gotten off to a strong season with Galatasaray in the Turkey-KBSL so far this season, although she didn’t play over the past week with no games on the schedule for Galatasaray due to EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers taking place.

However, that allowed Mitchell to return back to the United States over the week while receiving the honor of seeing her number retired by her college program, South Carolina, on Sunday. Mitchell played for the Gamecocks from 2012-16, finishing her career as a three-time All-American and as a two-time SEC Player of the Year.

Mitchell will return to Turkey to hit the court with Galatasaray this week with a pair of games, a battle against Antalya on Nov. 16 and a game against Kaysen on Nov. 19.

Dorka Juhász

Schio, Italy

Juhász is spending her first offseason overseas playing with Famila Schio in the EuroLeague this offseason, not taking part in any Italy Serie A1 or EuroLeague games this past week with no games on the schedule due to EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers taking place.

Juhász did however take the court for Hungary in EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers, averaging 9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 21 minutes in two EuroBasket contests.

Famila Schio has one game coming up this week, Italy Series A1 game against Faenza on Nov. 19.

Lindsay Allen

Ankara, Turkey

After Allen made her debut with Botas SK a few weeks ago, she has appeared in three games for her Turkish squad with no games scheduled over the past week due to EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers taking place.

Over her first three games, Allen has averaged 10.7 points, 4.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 30.3 minutes in three Turkey-KBSL battles.

Botas SK and Allen return to action this week when they play Bursa on Nov. 15 and Nesibe on Nov. 18 in Turkey-KBSL contests.

Jessica Shepard

Venice, Italy

After an impressive showing last week, including a 40-point, 10-rebound double-double outburst, Shepard and Umana Reyer Venezia didn’t take the court in Italy Serie A1 or EuroCup action due to EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers taking place.

In a pair of Italy Serie A1 games this season, Shepard has averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 20 minutes per contest. In her lone EuroCup game thus far, Shepard posted 40 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists over 23 minutes.

Umana Reyer Venezia will return to the court this week for one Italy Serie A1 contest against Campobasso on Nov. 19.

Diamond Miller

Györ, Hungary

Coming off her rookie campaign in the WNBA, Diamond Miller is playing with UNI Györ this offseason in Hungary.

Miller didn’t take the court this past week due to EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers taking place, and hasn’t taken the court since Oct. 31 when UNI Györ fell to Polkowice 92-82 in EuroLeague play.

Miller is off to a nice start overseas this offseason, having posted 24 points, six assists, five rebounds and one steal in one EuroLeague game and adding 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in one Hungary-A Division contest.

We will see if Miller returns to the court when UNI Györ returns to the court on Nov. 19 in a Hungary-A Division game against PEAC-Pecs.

Bridget Carleton

To Be Determined

Carleton is returning overseas to play this offseason, coming off a WNBA season where she was once again a valued veteran spark off the Lynx bench. According to our Jack Borman, Carleton has not yet signed with a club but is nearing a decision.

The Canadian wing played for Perfumerías Avenida last offseason, joining the team in late November and playing in EuroLeague and Spain-LF Endesa action. In EuroLeague play, Carleton averaged 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes over 12 games, while averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.6 minutes over 23 Spain-LF Endesa contests.

While awaiting a decision on where she will play overseas, Carleton has been playing with the Canadian National Team in the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament. Team Canada finished the tournament with an undefeated record of 3-0, beating Venezuela, Colombia and Puerto Rico.

In those three games, Carleton averaged 11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 24.3 minutes. Her best game came against Colombia on Nov. 10 when she tallied a double-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes.