Wolves Guard Anthony Edwards Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Edwards led Minnesota to a 4-0 record while averaging 31.3 points per game.

By Jack Borman
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

As if this past week couldn’t have gotten any better for Minnesota Timberwolves fans, the league office found a way to do just that on Monday afternoon.

The NBA announced that Wolves guard Anthony Edwards won the Western Conference Player of the Week Award for Week 3, which includes games played from November 6 through November 12. It is the first time Edwards has earned the honor in his young career, and certainly won’t be the last time. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is the ninth Wolves player to win the award, according to the team.

Edwards averaged 31.3 points on 47.4% shooting, 6.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, leading the Timberwolves to a 4-0 record with wins over the Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.

Here’s a look at each of his performances, linked to the corresponding game recaps.

adidas Basketball had an awesome message lined up that coincided with the release:

The announcement comes less than a week after Edwards ranked second in ESPN’s Top 25 Players Under 25 Years Old, which fittingly was published the morning following Ant’s monster effort leading the Timberwolves to a big overtime victory over the Celtics, which seemingly stamped his status as one of the game’s top superstars.

Beyond his gaudy numbers, Edwards delivered in big moments time and time again over the past week for the Wolves, culminating in his clutch performance down the stretch of Minnesota’s win over Golden State on Sunday in response to Warriors forward Draymond Green talking some serious trash.

He also added a ridiculous poster jam over former Wolves forward Dario Šarić for good measure.

Next up for Edwards and the Timberwolves will be another highly anticipated matchup with the Warriors in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9 PM CT, this time as part of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports North.

