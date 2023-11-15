Woj: Draymond Green Suspended 5 Games, McDaniels, Gobert & Thompson Fined

On Wednesday evening, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Golden State Warriors fans were anxiously awaiting following the Minnesota Timberwolves two-game sweep of their team.

The NBA is suspending Golden State’s Draymond Green for five games, source tells ESPN. Significant hit for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/QlexGdXNUd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2023

The league’s disciplinary action comes on the heels of Draymond Green’s cheap shot/assault attempt on Rudy Gobert during the opening minutes of Tuesday night’s game at Chase Center. The ruling takes into consideration “Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” much to the chagrin of head coach Steve Kerr and Warriors fans alike.

This news comes on the heels of Stephen Curry’s right knee update by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, stating that he would be held out until next week. It is a brutal blow for the Warriors, who have suddenly found themselves in a downwards spiral. Although Golden State fans are likely disappointed with the news, it’s quite likely that Green will breath a sigh of relief.

Why would a teammate of the greatest shooter ever be relieved that he would out of action for a handful of days?

Gobert astutely pointed out in his post game media availability that Green doesn’t like to play basketball when his Hall of Fame partner isn’t on the floor. Was that a random accusation? Luckily, it’s 2023 and there are outstanding writers like Tom Haberstroh, who got to the bottom of it. Survey says...

Congratulations, Dray! You no longer have to force yourself out of games while Steph is out! In fact, Green’s five-game suspension totals to $769,970 lost due to his inability to control his emotions, so that saves him potentially a huge more chunk of money. Canis’ advanced analytics team calculated that Green had hold of Gobert for approximately 6.7 seconds which translates to $119.100 per second. Was it worth it?

Speaking of paychecks.

The NBA is fining Klay Thompson, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels $25,000 each, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2023

In addition to Green’s penalty, the league also fined Klay Thompson, Jaden McDaniels, and Gobert a chunk of change for their “participation” in the fracus. Though 25K may not seem like a lot in comparison to their sizeable paychecks, it’s a bit frustrating from Minnesota’s perspective. Thompson was clearly the instigator of the entire situation while Gobert’s wrapping up of Thompson was comparable to how my emotionally unaffectionate mother hugs me.