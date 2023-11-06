Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 6: Shepard Drops 40, Milić Has Season-Best Outing

With the WNBA offseason in full swing, so is overseas action for many players in the league who are working on their skills over the offseason in preparation for the start of the 2024 campaign.

For the Minnesota Lynx, they have a total of nine players who plan to play overseas, with one of those players — Napheesa Collier — already done with her year out of the country. Outside of Collier, Minnesota’s Kayla McBride, Nina Milić, Tiffany Mitchell, Lindsay Allen, Jessica Shepard, Dorka Juhász, Diamond Miller and Bridget Carleton are either playing or plan to play overseas in Turkey, Italy, Hungary and Spain this offseason.

In last week’s update, both McBride and Mitchell put together strong weeks while Allen and Shepard made their debuts overseas.

As the offseason continues, here’s our latest edition of the Lynx Offseason Update looking at how the Lynx players are performing across the globe.

Kayla McBride and Nina Milić

Istanbul, Turkey

The Lynx duo of McBride and Milić are still playing for global powerhouse Fenerbahçe this offseason, both helping their team to a strong start to the season.

Over the past week, Fenerbahçe held one EuroLeague game and one Turkey-KBSL contest, both ending in victory. Fenerbahçe topped Lublin 85-50 on Oct. 31, also taking down Tarsus 100-79 on Nov. 3.

Milić had a strong week, playing in both games for Fenerbahçe. She tallied 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists over 20 minutes on Oct. 31, following that up with a team-high and season-high-tying 22 points, eight rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block over 25 minutes on Nov. 3.

McBride appeared in one of the two games over the week, posting 12 points, five rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes on Oct. 31.

Fenerbahçe will have the week off this week, returning to the court on Nov. 16 with a Turkey-KBSL contest against Besiktas.

Jessica Shepard

Venice, Italy

Shepard made her debut last week with Umana Reyer Venezia in Italy’s Serie A1 and she put on a show in a pair of contests over the past week.

In a 113-34 blowout win over Ragusa on Nov. 1, Shepard dropped a season-high 40 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists in just 23 minutes of action. To follow up that impressive showing, Shepard tallied a team-high 17 points, eight rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes in an 84-52 win over Sassari on Nov. 4.

Umana Reyer Venezia will return to the court next weekend when it faces San Martino in a Serie A1 contest on Nov. 12.

Tiffany Mitchell

Istanbul, Turkey

Mitchell’s strong season with Galatasaray in the Turkey-KBSL continued over the past week with a pair of games with her Turkish club.

In an 83-76 win over Constanta in EuroCup action on Nov. 1, Mitchell finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists over 33 minutes. In a 103-61 loss to Besiktas on Nov. 4, Mitchell posted 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes.

Mitchell and Galatasaray will take a break over the next week while returning to action on Nov. 16 against Antalya in Turkey-KBSL play.

Lindsay Allen

Ankara, Turkey

After making her debut last week with Botas SK, Allen’s season continued with one appearance over the past week in Turkey-KBSL competition.

In a 79-66 loss to Emlak on Nov. 4, Allen finished with nine points, five assists, two rebounds and one steal while playing 34 minutes as a starter.

With a week off this week, Botas SK will return to action when it faces Bursa on Nov. 15 in the Turkey-KBSL.

Dorka Juhász

Schio, Italy

Juhász is overseas playing with Famila Schio in the EuroLeague this offseason as she works on her development ahead of the 2024 WNBA season and took the floor in Famila Schio’s lone game of the week on Oct. 31.

In the 84-58 win in EuroLeague play, Juhász tallied six points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes.

Famila Schio has one game coming up this week, Italy Series A1 game against Virtus Bologna on Nov. 12.

Diamond Miller

Györ, Hungary

Coming off her rookie campaign in the WNBA, Diamond Miller is playing with UNI Györ this offseason in Hungary.

After not playing in UNI Györ’s pair of games in our last update, Miller still didn’t take the floor for the team’s long game this past week. UNI Györ fell to Polkowice 92-82 on Oct. 31. in EuroLeague action.

Miller is off to a nice start overseas this offseason, having posted 24 points, six assists, five rebounds and one steal in one EuroLeague game and adding 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in one Hungary-A Division contest.

We will see if Miller returns to the court when UNI Györ returns to the court on Nov. 19 in a Hungary-A Division game against PEAC-Pecs.

Bridget Carleton

To Be Determined

Carleton is returning overseas to play this offseason, coming off a WNBA season where she was once again a valued veteran spark off the Lynx bench. According to our Jack Borman, Carleton has not yet signed with a club but is nearing a decision.

The Canadian wing played for Perfumerías Avenida last offseason, joining the team in late November and playing in EuroLeague and Spain-LF Endesa action. In EuroLeague play, Carleton averaged 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes over 12 games, while averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.6 minutes over 23 Spain-LF Endesa contests.