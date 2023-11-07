Wolves Guard Jordan McLaughlin To Miss At Least Four Weeks With MCL Sprain

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Thursday evening some unfortunate injury news in the wake of an incredible 114-109 overtime victory over the previously undefeated Boston Celtics:

Guard Jordan McLaughlin suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee during the third quarter of Monday night’s contest. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks, per the team release.

Believe this is the play Jordan McLaughlin hurt his knee. Looks like Naz Reid fell back into McLaughlin’s right knee. https://t.co/ZpD6G5sFGY pic.twitter.com/5DrBJsr1hZ — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 7, 2023

Jordan McLaughlin sprained his MCL and THEN hit two free throws right at the end of the third. In a game that went to OT, pretty massive shots while he was in a lot of pain. https://t.co/3vZj2AYlyI — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 8, 2023

For reference, four weeks from today is Tuesday, December 5. The Timberwolves play 13 games in between now and then, beginning on Wednesday night at Target Center with a battle against the New Orleans Pelicans. Until McLaughlin returns, expect to see Shake Milton, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson pick up all of the backup point guard minutes.

Surely it is difficult news for McLaughlin, who missed 39 of the team’s 82 games last season with a left calf strain, and looked back to his usually quick, explosive and agile style of play during his minutes in the preseason and into the regular season.

Vintage Jordan McLaughlin is good for the soul



These types of impactful sequences are why J-Mac will continue to earn opportunities to play. It spurred a 13-0 run to open the 4Q that the Wolves rode to the finish line. pic.twitter.com/H2VglnYwje — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) October 15, 2023

McLaughlin — a player beloved by his teammates and coaches, and the Timberwolves’ fan base at-large for his selfless and consistent play — hasn’t played much so far this season as a casualty of the team’s deep roster, but shined in the preseason. The former USC star averaged 6.0 points on 60.0 shooting and 54.5% from deep, 3.0 assists to 1.0 turnovers, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals and a plus-minus of +6.3 in 11.5 minutes per game across four appearances.

So far in the regular season, J-Mac has played 19 minutes spanning five games, in which he has recorded totals of five points, five assists to zero turnovers, two blocks and is a +10 in those minutes.

We will provide further updates as the team makes more information available throughout McLaughlin’s recovery.