Wolves 122, Pelicans 101: The Showtime Timberwolves Have Arrived

The Minnesota Timberwolves came into Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans fresh off one of their best regular season wins in recent memory, making it a classic ‘let down’ spot. And that’s before the Pelicans announced that they would be missing six rotation players — including Zion Williamson, who is set to welcome the birth of his first child.

Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch spoke pregame about how New Orleans has plenty of experience without their superstar and stressed that his team needed to bring the same maturity they’ve brought on this three-game home winning streak.

Minnesota brought that early, no doubt helped by both 1) vibes of unveiling an incredible matching City Edition jersey and court, and 2) playing through Karl-Anthony Towns and helping the big man establish a rhythm. After picking up an offensive foul on a face-up drive out of a post-up on the first possession, Towns settled in by making each of his first two 3-pointers. That sparked a 14-2 Timberwolves avalanche as a result of the team scoring on five straight possessions, which also included triples from Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards, who also added a tough lefty layup. KAT went up on to score 10 in the first quarter on 4/5 shooting.

New Orleans cut into the once 17-8 lead with some tough buckets from Brandon Ingram, who used his seemingly endless to create crazy scoring angles that he finished off with a feathery soft touch. Old friend Matt Ryan added a 3-pointer to help the cause, too. A pair of Naz Reid scores helped the Wolves maintain a lead, while backup point guard Shake Milton got into the mix with a nice and-1 finish inside to expand the advantage from one to four, which is where things landed after one quarter, 28-24.

Milton getting involved was important for the Wolves, especially in the wake of fellow backup guard Jordan McLaughlin suffering a knee injury on Monday that J-Mac will have re-evaluated in one month. Finch said pregame that Milton playing a season low 2:41 of action on Monday wasn’t performance related, but rather that he liked McLaughlin’s speed as a way to collapse a switching Boston Celtics defense.

The team continued a concerted effort to involve Milton in the second quarter, as he drained a 3-pointer early in the frame that breathed a confidence into his play that remained throughout the game.

From there, Conley continued his shooting heater with a pair of 3-pointers that blew the game wide open as part of an 18-4 run from 10:23 of the period to 6:06. The five-man unit of Conley, Edwards, Kyle Anderson, Reid and Rudy Gobert played phenomenal defense and got out in transition for some buckets that fired up a very loud and energetic Target Center crowd that received Crunch Howlers before the game. That run was capped off by an emphatic Gobert one-handed throw down off a lob from Edwards.

BIG MAN ONE-HANDED SLAM pic.twitter.com/ePDZcgwfRU — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 9, 2023

It was one of eight first half assists (a career-high for most in a half) for Edwards, who did an excellent job of manipulating the defense in the pick-and-roll, spraying the ball to the corners and creating wide open 3-point looks. Six of his eight dimes created open triples — a wildly encouraging development considering the pressure he’s able to apply on a defense with his handle, explosiveness, and scoring arsenal. But if he is beginning to unlock an ability to manipulate the defense with his basketball mind and his vision, look out.

This is what the next level of playmaking looks like for Ant.



Also a great example of the value KAT can add in the cornerpic.twitter.com/zhAbdJ77Y2 — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) November 9, 2023

The Timberwolves basically got whatever they wanted offensively, largely as a result of their unselfish play in the half-court. Everything clicked, pretty much regardless of the lineup combinations out there. Gobert played above the rim for dunks and put-backs as well as making good short roll passes, the guards got to the baseline to create corner kick-outs, everyone shared the ball, Edwards stopped himself from taking ill-advised shots and instead moved it to create better ones, and most importantly, shooters made shots.

As a result, the Wolves hung 44 points on the Pelicans in the second quarter en route to a 72-point half in which they shot 61% from the floor, 14/27 from deep (51.9%), and made only four free throws. Regardless of the strength of opponent, it was a “leave no doubt” performance that showed what this offense is capable of when they play off of stops, share the ball, and make the open shots they generate.

Wolves are finding an insanely efficient shot diet



6/11 on corner 3s



12/15 from 0-14 feet



8/16 on above the break 3s



just 1/2 on 15+ feet 2s



That's a 144 offensive rating https://t.co/PAGnQMptLU — Jared Martinson (@JaredMartyMN) November 9, 2023

Simply put, this one was over at halftime with the score 72-44 after 24 minutes. But that didn’t mean the Wolves stopped playing. They poured it on and ballooned the lead out to 31, 82-51, before Minnesota went showtime.

Reid came away with a rebound, hit the circle button (s/o to my PlayStation players) before throwing it ahead to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who became a legend for throwing the lob that broke the Pelicans spirit.

THE SHOWTIME TIMBERWOLVESpic.twitter.com/bxxE2Ywcf6 — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) November 9, 2023

The home crowd went absolutely bananas in uproarious disbelief at what they had just seen, so Edwards made sure to give them another incredible highlight for good measure before Finch called a timeout to take the starters out of the game in the fourth quarter.

Edwards finished his night with a team-high 26 points on 10/22 shooting, eight assists, two blocks and two steals in just 33 minutes of action, while Towns fouled out with an efficient final scoring mark of 23 points on 9/12 shooting.

The end of the bench got it to the finish line with a final score of 122-101.

This story will continue to be updated throughout the night after coach and player media availability.

Next Up

The Timberwolves will head down to the Alamo City for their first matchup with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, which will also be the team’s opening game of the 2023 In-Season Tournament. We’ll have more on Thursday about what the In-Season Tournament is, how it works, and the Wolves’ schedule in it. Fans can watch the 7 PM CT tip on Bally Sports North.

