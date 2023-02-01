Which Potential Playoff Matchups Should the Wolves Want or Avoid?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Minnesota Timberwolves beat writer Jace Frederick from the Pioneer Press to look at the Wolves through lens of how they matchup against the other expected Western Conference playoff teams. Dane and Jace also get into the latest on Karl-Anthony Towns’s injury timetable and discuss the one fly in the ointment left in Anthony Edwards’s offensive game.

Topics include...

— Reacting to Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly’s public comments on the process of navigating KAT’s ‘complex’ calf strain. Is he behind schedule in his recovery? Do the Wolves expect him to play again this season? What do Connelly’s comments tell us about what things might look like when Towns does return?

— Discussing what Rudy Gobert needs in support defensively to be the most impactful version of himself, regardless of how the opponent tries to attack the Wolves. Do there need to be changes made to the roster? If not, what are the internal adjustments the team can feasibly make on the fly?

— Ranking the expected Western Conference playoff teams from who the Wolves should most want to catch in a playoff series to who they should least want to catch in the playoffs. How different would a Memphis rematch play out? What about Denver or Sacramento?

— Going through the flaws in Ant’s offensive game that he has worked through over the first 2.5 years of his career and the one element of his offensive game that still needs to be ironed out. How will he go about fixing that lingering issue?

