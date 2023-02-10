What Does the Future Hold for the Wolves After a Wild Trade Deadline?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson from MinnPost to react not only to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ activity at the trade deadline, but also to how the Western Conference power shifted at the deadline — for this season and beyond.

Topics today include...

— How the style of play might change in D’Angelo Russell’s absence, and who on the roster could benefit most from that change? Is Mike Conley a more optimal fit than D’Lo at the point guard spot? Do we think Conley will do a better job of elevating those around him than Russell was able to do?

— If Patrick Beverley is bought out by Orlando, he would have interest in returning to Minnesota. But the real question is whether or not he would make sense on this Wolves roster. Should the Timberwolves have an interest in bringing him back?

— What does inaction on Naz Reid and Jaylen Nowell suggest? Do either of them to project to have a long-term future in Minnesota? How do they fit behind Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, and Conley and Anthony Edwards, respectively?

— How the Wolves might fit in the greater landscape of the now new Western Conference? Is avoiding the Play-In Tournament a legitimate possibility given the context of the conference and the Timberwolves’ difficult schedule down the stretch of the season? Where do we think the Wolves will finish in the standings?

— How does KAT fit into all of this when he returns? Does the Conley acquisition theoretically help Towns fit into the team more seamlessly when he can get back on the floor?

