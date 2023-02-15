The season has flown by as we officially enter the final quarter of the season. There’s about 20 games left and the western conference postseason reason is still a mess. To further complicate things, a handful of teams in the rat race have made significant changes to their rosters last week leading up to the trade deadline, including Minnesota as they swapped D’Angelo Russell for Mike Conley Jr.. Have we mentioned that the Wolves have been without their All-NBA center Karl-Anthony Towns for 39 games? There’s a lot to dissect so let’s jump into it.

Welcome to Canis Pulsus Vol. 24!

For those of you who have been ignoring this series (for good reason, no offence taken) — Canis Pulsus is designed to give our Canis Hoopus community a published voice.

A pulse, if you will.

We all know that if CH occupied all seats of the Minnesota Timberwolves front office, we would be celebrating our 34th consecutive championship this year. So now is your time to be the teacher/professor/my mom. How would you grade the performances of each member of the Timberwolves? Also, how would you grade their trade deadline moves?

It’s a simple concept, really. Just submit your vote as honestly or sarcastically as you would like. All individual submissions will remain anonymous so no one will know if you were the one voter who’s looking for Bryn Forbes on this list. Once the polls close, the results as a whole will be published on Canis Hoopus and (in theory) be snail mailed to everyone’s parents.

Canis Pulsus - Vol. 24: Quarterly Report & Trade Grades

*Voting ends Friday, 2/17*

Grade each player’s performance so far this season. Grade the coaching staff’s performance so far this season. Grade the front office’s performance so far this season. Grade ownership’s performance so far this season. Will the Timberwolves make the play-in tournament? Will the Timberwolves make the playoffs? With half of the season over, my feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are... What do you hope the Timberwolves accomplish during the next quarter of the season the MOST?

Previous Canis Pulsus Results: