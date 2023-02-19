 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NBA All-Star Game Open Thread

First-time All-Star Anthony Edwards headlines what Timberwolves fans will be watching for when Team LeBron looks to make it 3-0 against Team Giannis.

By Jack Borman
/ new
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Game Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s almost that time, friends.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is making his first NBA All-Star Game appearance. He arrived to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah looking the part, repping franchise legend Kevin Garnett.

According to our friend Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Wolves fans will soon be able to purchase the sweater Ant is wearing from the Timberwolves team store.

Once he got into his warmup threads, Edwards was slated to join NBA on TNT’s pregame coverage via a live mic while getting shots up up pregame, but the interview went awry due to audio issues (or Ant just not being interested in a fittingly hilarious way).

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft will do so as a member of Team LeBron. Los Angeles Lakers star and Edwards’ fellow Klutch Sports client LeBron James used his first pick to select Ant with the second overall pick of this year’s new-look All-Star draft, following Milwaukee Bucks cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo selecting Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard first overall. The draft took place moments ago, immediately before the game.

The lone prop available for the Ant Man, via Prize Picks, is his scoring total, which is set at over/under 13.5.

As a reminder, the reserves pool was selected before the starters and the draft went every other pick, rather than a snake draft.

Here’s a look at the rosters so far (overall pick):

Team LeBron

Reserves

  • Anthony Edwards (2)
  • Jaylen Brown (4)
  • Paul George (6)
  • Tyrese Haliburton (8)
  • Julius Randle (10)
  • De’Aaron Fox (12)
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. (14)

Starters

  • Joel Embiid (1)
  • Kyrie Irving (3)
  • Luka Dončić (5)
  • Nikola Jokić (7)

Team Giannis

Reserves

  • Damian Lillard (1)
  • Jrue Holiday (3)
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (5)
  • DeMar DeRozan (7)
  • Pascal Siakam (9)
  • Bam Adebayo (11)
  • Domantas Sabonis (13)

Starters

  • Jayson Tatum (2)
  • Ja Morant (4)
  • Donovan Mitchell (6)
  • Lauri Markkanen (8)

Now it’s time for Anthony Edwards to show the world what he’s got on the All-Star stage.

Loading comments...