Report: Tiffany Mitchell to Sign with Lynx

After an exciting opening day in WNBA free agency, the talk of the town was about super teams. Former league MVPs Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones officially linked up with the New York Liberty. Former title winners Candace Parker and Alysha Clark teamed up with reigning champ Las Vegas Aces. The other 10-teams in the league were left wondering what to do with their hands. There are just a few big free agent decisions left to be determined, but the Minnesota Lynx have reportedly gotten on the board.

As Galligan of Winsidr and Just Women’s Sports announced, it appears that Cheryl Reeve has pried the 7-year veteran from the Indiana Fever. Tiffany Mitchell (No relation to former teammate Kelsey Mitchell) was the longest tenured player of a Fever team who last made the postseason during her rookie year in 2016. “Takeover Tiff,” as her former college teammate A’ja Wilson called her, started the majority of the last four seasons for the Fever as their starting shooting guard, but came off the bench last year behind Victoria Vivians. Indiana totaled a 5-31 record which put them in last place. It was their second season in a row finishing at the bottom of the standings and third time in the last five seasons.

For Mitchell, this will likely be a much needed change. Indiana has been a model of mismanagement for half a decade, constantly changing their coaching staff, blundering draft picks, and not developing talent. In 2022, the South Carolina Gamecock alum averaged 6.5 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.1 blocks on .451/.387/.865 shooting splits while averaging less than 20 minutes for the first time in her career, but boasted the highest eFG% of her career. Mitchell’s improved efficiency demonstrated her ability to effectively play in a reserve role as she nears age 29 and entering her prime.

Previously, Mitchell had a standout college career with the Gamecocks, winning the Dawn Staley Award in 2015 for the best Division I guard as a do-it-all, defensive minded player. She followed that season up by winning SEC Tournament MVP honors in 2016 before being selected by the Fever with the ninth pick of the 2016 WNBA draft. She would go on make the All-WNBA Rookie Team.

More recently, Mitchell has had success overseas, playing a key role in winning the 2022 WNBL championship with the Melbourne Boomers. She’s currently leading the WNBL in scoring, averaging 19.8 points per game on 47.5% shooting while adding 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals. There is still plenty of gas in the tank for Tiffany, who’s finally free from the team that drafted her.

The Lynx were reported to have been chasing Stewart (NYL), Azurá Stevens (LAS), and Courtney Vandersloot hard this offseason. After two swings and misses, there is still an opportunity for Reeve to land the largest remaining fish in the free agent pond. In the meantime, signing a current WNBL MVP candidate is a good start.