What Can We Expect From Marc Lore and What is the Value of Ownership in the NBA?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Dan Bowling — Managing Partner of The Genesis Company — to discuss what Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx fans should be expecting from incoming majority partner Marc Lore.

Bowling had the chance to sit down with Lore prior to the episode’s recording to better understand Lore’s background in business, so as to have an idea of what Lore’s vision for the organization might functionally look like.

Lots of discussion on the business of basketball and the value of ownership in professional sports. A big picture pivot for some All-Star break listening, especially for those looking for reasons to be excited about the organization’s new ownership.

Topics include:

— Background on why Dan was a fan of Lore long before his name was mentioned as a potential buyer of the Timberwolves and Lynx.

— Lore’s experience as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in recent American history. How does that inform us as to how he will run the Timberwolves and Lynx? What specific aspects of his resume will serve him well as he looks to disrupt the NBA and WNBA markets at the franchise level?

— Will Lore’s professional credo of VCP — Venture, Capital, People — translate to success with the NBA’s historically least successful franchise? If so, what might turning around the organizational culture look like? Dan goes through each letter to help Wolves and Lynx fans understand it.

— How may Lore’s obsessive attention to detail shine through with the Timberwolves and Lynx game day experience as a fan, whether you are in the arena or watching at home?

— Is Lore’s impact already being felt, or will Timberwolves and Lynx fans have to wait to experience the benefits until December of 2023 when Lore and Alex Rodriguez exercise the final option of their deal with Glen Taylor and become controlling partners?

— There has been talk casting doubt about Lore and Rodriguez’s ability to make the final payment in December. Dan explains why should there be zero concern about that, highlighting Lore’s historic track record of success with raising capital.

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

