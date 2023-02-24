Assessing the Wolves at the All-Star Break

On last Friday’s show, Dane was joined by Kyle Theige from SKORNorth to discuss where the Minnesota Timberwolves sat entering at the All-Star break, starting the episode by taking a look at the Wolves loss to the Wizards last Thursday night and then by reflecting on the first 61 games as a whole.

Full topic list includes:

— The Wolves letting go of the rope against the Washington Wizards, leading to a disappointing loss entering the All-Star break. Will this kind of performance change as the stakes rise coming out of the break for the final 21 games of of the season?

— What is behind the pattern of the Wolves stacking up just as many impressive wins as they do detrimental losses? Do we think it will translate to the stretch run and the playoffs? How might the pattern change when Karl-Anthony Towns returns to the lineup?

— How are we seeing offensive rhythm tie to defensive effectiveness with this Timberwolves team? Are certain lineups contributing to better/worse defensive efficiency, and thus offensive efficiency?

— Why do Mike Conley and the Wolves as a whole need a week-long All-Star break? How might the break benefit them on the other side of it? Is it reasonable to expect Anthony Edwards to continue to play every game for the rest of the regular season?

— Acknowledging Ant’s All-Star campaign this season by running through some of the things that have impressed us most about his performance this season. Where has he grown the most from his sophomore season to his junior year? Is there anywhere Ant can make another jump post All-Star break?

