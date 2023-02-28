Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 11: Mitchell, Shepard, McBride and Carleton All Shine Overseas

The new WNBA season continues to inch closer, with the annual draft about a month and a half away and training camp to follow shortly after leading into the 2023 campaign.

As we await the start of the year, a quartet of Lynx players are working on their skills overseas in preparation for the summer ahead. Kayla McBride, Jessica Shepard, Bridget Carleton and Tiffany Mitchell continue to spend their offseasons in Turkey, Italy, Spain and Australia.

Last week in the 10th edition of our Lynx Offseason Update, we updated you on how McBride, Shepard, Carleton and Mitchell have performed overseas, with Shepard and Carleton returning to action, Mitchell staying hot and McBride yet to return to the court in Turkey.

This week, all four players hit the court and put forth some solid performances for their respective teams. Mitchell set a new season-high, Shepard continued her double-double ways and McBride and Carleton put forth strong offensive performances.

Let’s take a look at how the Lynx have performed overseas in the 11th edition of our Offseason Update.

Kayla McBride

Fenerbahçe — EuroLeague — Istanbul, Turkey

After seeing the last few games postponed due to the recent deadly earthquakes in Turkey, McBride returned to the court this week for one EuroLeague game.

On Feb. 22 against Valencia, McBride posted 15 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes during a 93-61 victory.

So far this offseason, McBride is averaging 20.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals over 29.5 minutes in 15 Turkey-KBSL appearances. She has also averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 34.7 minutes during 13 EuroLeague games this offseason.

Over the next week, McBride and Fenerbahçe are scheduled to play Bourges in EuroLeague action on March 1 before facing Cankaya Universitesi SK on March 4 in a Turkey-KBSL matchup.

Jessica Shepard

Umana Reyer Venezia — Italy Serie A1/EuroCup — Venice, Italy

Shepard returned to the court over the past week for a pair of games with Umana Reyer Venzia, facing Elitzur Ramla on Feb. 23 in EuroCup play and San Giovanni Valdarno on Feb. 25 in an Italy-Serie A1 game.

Against Elitzur Ramla, Shepard finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes in an 80-75 loss. Against San Giovanni Valdarno, she tallied a team-high 29 points and 15 rebounds along with four assists in 29 minutes during a 79-48 victory.

This offseason, Shepard has averaged 17.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and three assists in 27.6 minutes in nine EuroCup games this year. She has averaged 19.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.7 minutes over 18 Italy-Serie A1 contests.

Over the next week, Shepard and Umana Reyer Venezia will face Elitzur Ramla on March 2 in EuroCup play before playing Virtus Bologna in an Italy-Serie A1 game on March 5.

Bridget Carleton

Perfumerías Avenida — EuroLeague — Salamanca, Spain

Carleton also took the court for a pair of games over the past week, suiting up for Perfumerías Avenida in one EuroLeague game and one Spain-LF Endesa contest.

On Feb. 22 in a EuroLeague game against DVTK Miskolc, Carleton tallied 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes during a 70-61 win. On Feb. 26 in a Spain-LF Endesa showdown against Uni Girona CB, she struggled shooting from the field but still managed to finish with eight points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 29 minutes in a 78-76 win.

So far this offseason, Carleton has averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, two assists and 1.8 steals in 29.3 minutes during eight EuroLeague contests, while averaging 11.1 points, five rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 26.4 minutes in 12 Spain-LF Endesa games.

Over the next week, Carleton and Perfumerías Avenida are set to face Uni Girona CB in EuroLeague play on March 1, followed by a Spain-LF Endesa game against Baloncesto Leganes on March 4.

Tiffany Mitchell

Melbourne — WNBL — Melbourne, Australia

Mitchell, who made her first appearance as part of the Lynx Offseason Update last week, took the floor for two Women’s National Basketball League games over the past week.

In an 81-67 loss to Southside on Feb. 22, Mtichell posted 10 points, two rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes. During a 103-95 victory over the UC Capitals on Feb. 25, Mitchell set a season-high 33 points, seven assists, five rebounds and one steal over 40 minutes.

So far this offseason, Mitchell has appeared in 17 games for Melbourne, averaging a WNBL-leading 20 points, 4.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

Over the next week, Mitchell and Melbourne are set to play one game, that being a contest against Sydney Uni Flames on March 4.

That will do it in another edition of the Lynx Offseason Update. Enjoy the rest of free agency and the offseason as we continue to approach the 2023 season.