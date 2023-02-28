What Has Contributed to a Wolves Team in a Free Fall?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson from MinnPost to discuss a Minnesota Timberwolves team that is in a bit of a free fall coming out of the All-Star break. Dane and Britt dive into the factors that have contributed to the recent demise.

Some of those topics include...

— How much of the blame this season falls on Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch and how much is unfair to put on Finch? What changes can he realistically make that will help this team in between now and the rest of the regular season?

— The Wolves youth not being an excuse but seeming to rear its head in crunch time. How much does the playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies last season play into that? Is there a legitimate path to this team extinguishing some of that ahead of the Play-In Tournament or playoffs?

— Anthony Edwards looking fatigued, even after a week off for the All-Star break. Can the team get him a day off after the comments he made during All-Star weekend that players need to play in every game if they feel healthy enough to go?

— Who on this roster best fits with Ant?

— What can this Wolves team bank on night-to-night? Will those things carry over when Karl-Anthony Towns returns from a calf strain?

— What’s going on with KAT?

— Why is Naz as a starter so much better than Naz coming off the bench?

— Comparing the identity of this season’s team to last season’s beloved team

— Will the Wolves finish better or worse than the No. 9 seed?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

