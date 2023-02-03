Report: Bridget Carleton to Re-Sign with Lynx

Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton is reportedly not going anywhere, an outcome that was always likely to occur during free agency this offseason.

A day after the Lynx reportedly signed free agent point guard Tiffany Mitchell, Rachel Galligan of Winsidr and Just Women’s Sports reports that Carleton will re-sign with the Lynx to return to Minnesota for her fourth full year in 2023.

Bridget Carleton is expected to re-sign with the Minnesota Lynx, sources confirm to @Winsidr — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) February 3, 2023

Carleton, who has primarily come off the bench for the Lynx over the years, is coming off a 2022 season where she averaged 4.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.8 minutes over a career-high 36 regular season games. Her best season in Minnesota came in 2020 when she averaged 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 15 starts and 22 regular season contests.

Carleton entered the WNBA in 2019 as a second-round draft pick out of Iowa State. She spent part of her rookie season with the Connecticut Sun before arriving in Minnesota to finish the 2019 campaign. Carleton has since played three full years with the Lynx coming into 2023.

Carleton, who is coming off a strong showing in the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup and is currently playing for the Spanish club Perfumerías Avenida overseas this offseason, holds career averages of 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 98 games in four seasons. Carleton holds career shooting marks of 42.8% from the field and 37.9% from three.

Carleton’s role has been limited in Minnesota over her tenure with the Lynx, but she has stepped up often when her name is called upon to take on a larger role or step into the starting lineup. With the forward now officially returning to Minnesota in 2023, it’s likely we continue to see Carleton’s role expand this summer and beyond.